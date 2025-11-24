Nyohini FC Crowned Champions of 2025 MTN Savanna Fest Community Gala

Nyohini FC emerged champions of the 2025 MTN Savanna Fest Community Gala Matches after three days of thrilling football action at the Kulikuli School Astro Turf in Tamale.

The tournament, held from November 21 to 23, formed a key part of MTN Ghana’s annual Savanna Fest, which promotes community unity, youth development, healthy living, and entertainment through a blend of sports, music, and wellness activities.

Four communities—Nyohini, Sakasaka, Gumani, and Tolon—competed fiercely in a round-robin and knockout format that kept spectators on edge throughout the weekend. Sakasaka began strongly with a 1–0 win over Nyohini, while Gumani also opened their campaign with a 2–0 victory against Tolon. Day two saw Nyohini bounce back with a 2–0 win over Tolon, followed by Sakasaka edging Gumani 2–1 in one of the tournament’s most competitive fixtures.

The excitement intensified on Sunday morning as Sakasaka beat Tolon 2–1 to maintain their impressive run. The second match produced high drama when Gumani and Nyohini drew 1–1, forcing penalties that Nyohini won 4–2 to book their place in the finals.

In the third-place playoff, Tolon defeated Gumani 4–3 on penalties after a goalless draw. The grand finale delivered a commanding performance from Nyohini FC, who outplayed Sakasaka 2–0 with superior teamwork, discipline, and goalkeeping brilliance. Their goalkeeper, Ibrahim Basit, was the star of the tournament, winning both Best Goalkeeper and Overall Best Player, while Hudu Zakiu of Gumani finished as Top Scorer.

Nyohini took home GH₵10,000 and a trophy for their championship win, with Sakasaka earning GH₵5,000 as runners-up and Tolon receiving GH₵2,000 for third place. Beyond the football, residents enjoyed a vibrant music fest, a refreshing health walk, and free medical screening, reflecting MTN’s commitment to enriching lives and strengthening community bonds.

The 2025 Savanna Fest Community Gala Matches ended on a high note, reinforcing MTN Ghana’s dedication to empowering communities through sports, entertainment, and wellness initiatives, while showcasing the talent and spirit of the Northern Region.