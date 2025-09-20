NYA’s Osman Ayariga Pushes for Ethical, Values-Based Leadership at Commonwealth Gathering

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Osman Ayariga Esq., has stressed that true leadership is defined not by titles or positions, but by service, integrity, and the courage to take action in difficult moments.

Speaking at the 2025 Model Commonwealth Summit at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), Mr. Osman Ayariga urged delegates to embrace these values, noting that they represent the foundation of genuine leadership. He emphasized that by living out these principles, the Commonwealth can continue to be a source of hope and opportunity for generations to come.

Themed “Innovation for Humanity: Pioneering Sustainable Development Through New Knowledge,” the summit brought together young leaders to discuss practical solutions to global challenges, including climate change. Mr. Osman Ayariga described the gathering as both a celebration of unity and a vital platform for dialogue.

Martinson Yeboah, Executive Director of the Model Commonwealth Summit, added that the event serves as an innovative space for young leaders across the Commonwealth to engage in meaningful conversations and collaborative problem solving. He encouraged participants to strengthen ties and remain open to diverse perspectives, which he said would be crucial to shaping their outcomes during the summit.

The opening ceremony also featured remarks from several dignitaries, including Carl Appiah, UNESCO’s Representative to Ghana; Samuel Gyedu-Brefo, Project Manager for TVET; and David Gibbs, Barbados’ Resident High Commissioner to Ghana.

The Model Commonwealth Summit aims to inspire solidarity among Commonwealth youth and citizens by promoting shared values and aspirations. It also seeks to deepen cooperation among member states in addressing urgent global issues.