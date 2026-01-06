Nyantakyi Repeats Blackmail Claims Against Anas Over Exposé

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi has reiterated allegations that the Number 12 investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas constituted blackmail. Speaking on Joy FM’s AM Show on Tuesday, Nyantakyi repeated claims he first made in April 2024 about payments to someone he described as a friend of the journalist.

Nyantakyi told the programme that authentic investigative journalism requires evidence to be presented in court rather than held privately. He questioned why Anas claimed to possess corruption evidence but never substantiated those claims through legal proceedings. The former football administrator characterized this approach as coercive rather than legitimate journalism.

The documentary showed Nyantakyi receiving $65,000 from an undercover reporter and claiming he could leverage political connections to advance business interests. The 2018 exposé triggered widespread public backlash, leading to his resignation from the GFA, Confederation of African Football (CAF), and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). World football’s governing body initially banned him for life before reducing the sanction to 15 years.

During the Tuesday interview, Nyantakyi addressed payments he acknowledged making in installments totaling $100,000. He stated these funds went to a friend of Anas and emphasized he never held public office in Ghana. The former football chief insisted the payments had no connection to public funds or football administration matters.

These statements mirror allegations Nyantakyi first made in April 2024 during an Onua TV interview. At that time, he claimed Anas demanded $150,000 through legal representatives to suppress the documentary, but he could only provide $100,000. He alleged the money was later refunded in installments after the documentary aired anyway.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye Private Investigations (PI) categorically denied these allegations when they first surfaced in 2024. The investigative firm issued a statement describing Nyantakyi’s claims as naive and preposterous. Tiger Eye emphasized that exposing corruption forms their core mission, making the notion of shielding corrupt individuals contradictory to their extensive investment in producing such investigations.

The investigative outfit denied ever working with Kwame Gyan, the lawyer Nyantakyi identified as facilitating the alleged arrangement. Tiger Eye stated they exclusively retained CromwellGray LLP as legal counsel before, during, and after the Number 12 production. They challenged Nyantakyi to pursue legal action against Kwame Gyan if his claims held substance.

Tiger Eye’s 2024 statement also noted that Nyantakyi, by his own admission, confessed to being both a bribe giver and attempted bribe taker. The firm questioned how Nyantakyi believed a priceless exposé advertised by BBC could be shelved through a $100,000 payment.

The Number 12 investigation exposed widespread corruption in Ghanaian football through hidden cameras and undercover reporting. Key findings included match fixing, referee manipulation for financial gain, and officials soliciting bribes for positions and favors. The revelations prompted reforms in Ghana’s football governance structure and led to suspensions or resignations of multiple high ranking officials.

Nyantakyi revealed during the same AM Show appearance that his nine year old daughter asked him whether he was a thief after hearing radio reports. He described the exposé’s impact as irreparable damage to his reputation and family life, though he maintains he bears no personal resentment about the scandal.

The former football administrator now works with Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team ahead of the NPP presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday. He has also launched a Prisons Football Project and recently collaborated with the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana on an inmate outreach program.

Neither Anas nor Tiger Eye PI have publicly responded to Nyantakyi’s latest repetition of the blackmail allegations on Joy FM. The investigative journalist won a nine year landmark land case at the Supreme Court recently, demonstrating continued legal activity despite the controversies surrounding his work.