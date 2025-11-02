NYA Hosts Ministerial Dialogue for Africa Youth Day

The National Youth Authority (NYA) commemorated Africa Youth Day 2025 with a Ministerial Youth Dialogue at the Accra International Conference Center on Friday. The event, themed “Accountability, Policy, and Youth Led Solutions for National Development,” brought together young leaders and policymakers to address youth participation in Ghana’s development agenda.

Chief Executive Officer Osman Ayariga urged young people to fearlessly claim their place in national conversations and decision making processes. He emphasized that meaningful youth engagement requires more than symbolic representation but demands actual power to shape policies affecting their generation.

Africa Youth Day, observed annually on November 1, was established through the African Youth Charter adopted at the Banjul Summit in 2006. The day recognizes young Africans as key agents for social change, economic growth and sustainable development across the continent. With over 420 million people aged between 15 and 35 years, youth constitute roughly 35 percent of Africa’s population.

The dialogue aligned with broader efforts by the National Youth Authority to position young Ghanaians at the center of development planning. Ghana’s youth represent 38.2 percent of the national population, creating what experts call a demographic dividend if properly harnessed through strategic investments in skills, entrepreneurship and civic participation.

Ayariga has consistently pushed for translating youth development frameworks into concrete action. Earlier this year, he launched the 2025 National Youth Festival under the theme “Igniting Potential; Inspiring Change,” emphasizing that frameworks alone cannot create change without implementation. The authority outlined five core objectives including comprehensive skills training, reinforcing national values, enhancing governance participation, addressing mental health challenges, and showcasing youth contributions to national progress.

The African Union Commission celebrates Africa Youth Month throughout November, encouraging member states, development partners and civil society to mobilize resources and create opportunities for young people. This year’s continental observance continues the One Million Next Level initiative, which aims to reach 300 million young Africans with opportunities in health, education, employment, entrepreneurship and engagement.

Ghana’s commemoration comes as African nations grapple with high youth unemployment rates and limited access to quality education and training. Statistics indicate that nearly half of youth in some African countries struggle to find employment despite rising educational attainment levels. Addressing these barriers requires coordinated action across government, private sector and civil society organizations.

The ministerial dialogue format allowed direct engagement between young participants and government officials responsible for youth affairs. Such intergenerational conversations help identify practical solutions to systemic challenges while ensuring that policies reflect the lived experiences and aspirations of young people themselves.

Ayariga has made youth empowerment a defining priority since assuming leadership of the National Youth Authority. He previously described Ghana’s youth as the nation’s most valuable resource and praised their growing role in advancing sustainable development goals through innovation and community driven initiatives. From tech entrepreneurs digitizing marketplaces to environmental advocates transforming waste management, young Ghanaians are turning global development targets into local impact.

The authority continues to expand programs that provide young people with entrepreneurship training, civic education and platforms for engaging with policymakers. Recent initiatives include the National Apprenticeship Program, youth volunteer schemes, and partnerships with international organizations to strengthen environmental protection and climate action among young Ghanaians.

Africa Youth Day celebrations took place across the continent, with young people participating in conferences, dialogues, community service projects and cultural events. The unified observance strengthens Pan African solidarity while highlighting the diverse contributions young people make toward building more inclusive, prosperous and sustainable societies.