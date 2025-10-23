NYA CEO Osman Ayariga Strengthens Partnership with France Volontaires Ghana to Empower Youth in Environmental Protection

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr. Osman Ayariga, has called on Ghanaians—especially the youth—to take concrete steps toward protecting the environment through volunteerism, stressing that small individual actions can have a lasting global impact.

Speaking at the 14th French Volunteering Day 2025 held at the Alliance Française in Accra, Mr. Osman Ayariga emphasized that volunteerism remains a “silent but formidable force for change,” driving community development and sustainable progress across the country.

The event, organized under the theme “Volunteering and the Environment: Small Actions for the Planet, Concrete Steps for the Future,” brought together representatives from France Volontaires Ghana, environmental groups, civil society organizations, and hundreds of volunteers.

“Across the world and here in Ghana, volunteerism is the engine behind some of our greatest communal achievements,” Mr. Osman Ayariga noted. “It is increasingly being recognized not just for its societal contributions, but for its tangible benefits to personal well-being and social cohesion.”

Highlighting the growing impact of local initiatives such as the BuzStop Boys and numerous community clean-up campaigns, Mr. Osman Ayariga praised Ghanaian youth for their dedication to environmental causes.

He pointed out that modern volunteerism now extends beyond physical participation, embracing virtual and skills-based volunteering to create more inclusive opportunities for national development.

Reaffirming NYA’s commitment to fostering youth volunteerism, Mr. Osman Ayariga said the Authority’s National Youth Volunteers Programme (NYVP) serves as a national strategy to formalize and coordinate youth-led volunteer activities.

“In the near future, the Authority will establish School Volunteerism Clubs at the Junior and Senior High School levels to ensure the spirit of volunteerism is instilled in the younger generation,” he announced.

He also underscored the importance of international partnerships, commending the collaboration between NYA and France Volontaires Ghana for empowering young people to engage in environmental protection and forest conservation initiatives.

“The small actions we champion in our communities are the very concrete steps needed to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” Mr. Osman Ayariga said, citing SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

Calling for stronger partnerships among individuals, educational institutions, private companies, and civil society, the NYA CEO urged all stakeholders to “embrace environmental volunteerism, join tree-planting exercises, lead recycling initiatives, and become ambassadors for conservation.”

He concluded with a message of hope and unity:

“Let us combine our resources, our networks, and our passion to develop impactful volunteer programs focused on ecological transition and youth empowerment. May our actions, however small, forge a future we can all be proud of.”