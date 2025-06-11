NYA CEO Osman Ayariga Rallies Support for BECE Candidates, Says Exams Mark a Step Toward Greater Opportunities

Osman Ayariga, Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has extended a message of hope and encouragement to students across the country as they prepare to sit for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which begins today, Tuesday, June 11, and ends on June 18.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Osman Ayariga commended the candidates for their hard work and commitment throughout their academic journey, describing the BECE as a significant milestone shaped by “months and years of learning, discipline, and determination.”

He urged the students to remain focused and confident, advising them to manage their time wisely, uphold integrity, and resist distractions during the examination period.

“At the National Youth Authority, we believe that education is one of the strongest foundations for building a purposeful and impactful future,” he stated. “Let this examination be not only a test of knowledge, but a stepping stone to greater opportunities that await you.”

Mr. Osman Ayariga further expressed hope that this year’s results would surpass previous records, adding that the candidates represent a new generation with the potential to lead Ghana toward a brighter future.

His inspiring message comes at a crucial time when over half a million junior high school students across the nation are writing their final exams, marking the end of their basic education and determining their next academic path.

The NYA CEO concluded by wishing all candidates success, encouraging them to let their “true potential shine through.”