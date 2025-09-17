NYA CEO Osman Ayariga Joins Burn Survivors Benefiting from John Mahama’s National Apprenticeship Program

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr. Osman Ayariga Esq., has reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to inclusivity in youth development initiatives.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Osman Ayariga revealed that burn survivors have been enrolled by the NYA to benefit from President John Dramani Mahama’s flagship initiative, the National Apprenticeship Program. The program seeks to equip young people with employable skills to ensure economic independence.

“I joined burn survivors who were enrolled by the National Youth Authority for John Dramani Mahama’s flagship program, the National Apprenticeship Program, to be trained in various skills to help them become economically independent. Burn survivors are not left out of the National Apprenticeship Program!” the NYA CEO wrote.

The move highlights efforts by the Authority to ensure that all young people, regardless of their circumstances, are given opportunities to gain skills and secure livelihoods.

The National Apprenticeship Program continues to provide training across different trades, positioning Ghanaian youth to contribute to national development.