NYA CEO Osman Ayariga Hosts Pan-African Youth Union Secretary-General to Advance Youth Empowerment Agenda.

The Secretary-General of the Pan-African Youth Union, H.E. Wiisichong Bening Ahmed, has paid a courtesy call on Osman Abdulai Ayariga at the National Youth Authority to explore strategic collaborations aimed at empowering African youth.

Mr. Ayariga shared details of the meeting in a Facebook post, describing the engagement as productive and forward-looking. According to him, discussions centered on positioning African youth to become globally competitive through targeted skills development and structured training initiatives.

A key focus of the meeting was how African countries can leverage skills training programs to equip young people with employable and entrepreneurial skills. Particular attention was given to initiatives such as the National Apprenticeship Program, which seeks to provide practical, hands-on training to prepare youth for the job market and self-employment opportunities.

Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for coordinated continental efforts to unlock the vast potential of Africa’s young population. They noted that with the right investment in education, vocational training, and innovation, African youth can become a powerful force for economic transformation and global influence.

“African Youth! Youth Power! Power to the Youth!” Mr. Ayariga wrote, underscoring his commitment to advancing the youth development agenda.

The meeting marks a renewed push toward collaboration between national and continental youth bodies, aligning with broader efforts to reset and strengthen Africa’s development trajectory through youth empowerment.

