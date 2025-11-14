NYA CEO Osman Ayariga Consoles Victims of El-Wak Stampede, Urges Nation to Unite in Support

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, Esq., has underscored government’s unwavering commitment to youth development as he led a high-level delegation to visit victims of the recent stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

The delegation, made up of officials from the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment and agencies under the Ministry, joined members of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee on a tour of the 37 Military Hospital, where the injured are receiving treatment.

Mr. Ayariga described the incident as deeply unfortunate, extending his heartfelt wishes to the victims and their families. He stressed that the tragedy touches at the core of the Ministry’s mandate, as the affected individuals fall within Ghana’s youth population — a demographic the NYA is committed to safeguarding, supporting, and empowering.

“This incident concerns us greatly because these young people represent the future we are working hard to build. Our Ministry remains committed to creating opportunities and an enabling environment for sustainable employment and empowerment,”

— Osman Ayariga, CEO, National Youth Authority

He called for unity and compassion from all stakeholders, urging Ghanaians to speak with one voice in supporting the victims. Mr. Ayariga emphasized that moments of national tragedy must rise above politics and focus on the welfare and encouragement of affected young people.

Chairperson of the Defence and Interior Committee and MP for Builsa North, Hon. James Agalga, reiterated Parliament’s support, commending the victims for their patriotism and willingness to serve the nation.

The team was guided on the hospital tour by Col. Dr. Dellah Adzigbli, Head of the Trauma and Surgical Emergency Unit at the 37 Military Hospital.

Dr. Adzigbli reported marked improvement in the condition of the injured victims, noting that some were expected to be discharged soon.

The visit reinforced the government’s assurance that the welfare of Ghanaian youth remains a top priority, especially in times of crisis.