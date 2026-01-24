NYA CEO Osman Ayariga and Ketu North MP Edem Agbana Strengthen Youth Development Partnership

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Abdulai Ayariga, has expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, following a working visit aimed at deepening youth development interventions in Ghana.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Ayariga thanked the Ketu North legislator for taking time to visit the Authority to observe ongoing youth-focused initiatives.

“Thank you Eric Edem Agbana, Member of Parliament for Ketu North, for passing through to witness what we are doing for the youth of Ghana. We appreciate your continuous contribution to youth development both on the floor of the House and on the streets,” he wrote.

Mr. Ayariga further noted that the NYA looks forward to welcoming the MP again during the official opening of its new head office building.

Responding in a separate Facebook post, Eric Edem Agbana described the visit as a productive engagement focused on expanding opportunities for young people in Ketu North and across the country.

According to the MP, discussions centered on key youth empowerment programmes being implemented by the NYA, including the National Apprenticeship Programme, which is currently equipping about 125 young people in the Ketu North constituency with employable skills.

He also commended the Authority for its support to the Ketu North Skills and Apprenticeship Programme, which is training more than 250 young people in various vocational trades.

Mr. Agbana disclosed that he was additionally briefed on other strategic initiatives being rolled out by the NYA to broaden employment and skills-development opportunities for Ghanaian youth.

“As a young Member of Parliament, I remain firmly committed to being a voice for the youth of Ghana and to driving policies and partnerships that deliver real, measurable results,” he stated.

The engagement highlights growing collaboration between Parliament and youth-focused institutions as Ghana intensifies efforts to address youth unemployment and skills development.