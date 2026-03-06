NYA Boss Osman Ayariga Urges Youth to Embrace Hope as Ghana Marks 69th Independence

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has extended Independence Day greetings to the youth of Ghana, urging them to embrace renewed hope and opportunities as the nation marks its 69th independence anniversary.

In a Facebook message on Thursday, Mr. Ayariga, on behalf of the management and staff of the Authority, congratulated Ghanaian youth and highlighted the significance of this year’s celebration theme, “Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope.”

According to him, the theme is more than a ceremonial slogan, noting that it resonates deeply with the aspirations and expectations of young people across the country.

“The theme for the 69th Independence Celebration, ‘Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope,’ is not just ceremonial but speaks to the hearts and minds of many youth of Ghana,” he wrote.

Mr. Ayariga stated that the country is witnessing what he described as a restoration of hope that many young people had lost over the years. He attributed this renewed optimism to the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama and the government’s Reset Agenda, which he said is helping to revive confidence among the youth.

He further pointed to several government initiatives aimed at tackling youth unemployment, including the National Apprenticeship Program, One Million Coders, and Adwumawura, which he said are designed to equip young people with skills and create employment opportunities.

“These initiatives have been introduced to reduce youth unemployment and empower young Ghanaians with the skills needed to succeed,” he noted.

Mr. Ayariga also expressed appreciation to the President for prioritizing youth development and job creation.

Ghana celebrates its independence every year on March 6, marking the country’s freedom from British colonial rule in 1957. The day is often used to reflect on national progress and renew commitment to development, particularly among the younger generation.

Mr. Ayariga concluded his message with expressions of gratitude to the President and encouraged the youth to support the government’s development agenda.

