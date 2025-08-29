NYA Boss Osman Ayariga Rallies Support for NDC Candidate in Akwatia By-Election

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has appealed to voters in the Akwatia Constituency of the Eastern Region to throw their weight behind the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, in the upcoming by-election.

Speaking during a campaign engagement, Ayariga said an NDC victory in Akwatia would bolster President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of resetting Ghana through the party’s “Reset Agenda.”

He explained that the agenda is not only focused on revamping the national economy but also on addressing pressing local concerns such as youth unemployment, infrastructure development, and improved access to social services.

“President Mahama is resetting the country. We need you, the people of Akwatia, to join this effort by voting for the NDC candidate so that together, we can reset Akwatia as well,” he told the gathering.

Ayariga also called on the youth to take center stage in the by-election, emphasizing that their role would be critical in shaping the constituency’s future.

“The youth must take ownership of this election. Your vote will determine whether Akwatia has a future of opportunity and progress,” he added.

The by-election in Akwatia has become a key political battleground, with the NDC aiming to secure the seat as part of its broader push to consolidate support ahead of the 2024 general elections.