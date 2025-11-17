NYA Boss Osman Ayariga Rallies Immigration, Customs and Police in Battle Against Substance Abuse

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga Esq., has urged Ghana’s security institutions to step up their vigilance in the fight against drug abuse among the country’s young population. He made the appeal at a vibrant bike riding event held at the Black Star Square, jointly organised by BikeLife and the NYA.

According to Mr. Osman Ayariga, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Customs Division and the Ghana Police Service must intensify checks along entry points and internal routes where illegal substances often find their way into the country. He noted that strengthening collaboration between these agencies and the NYA would significantly curb the circulation of harmful drugs.

Addressing the large gathering of young people, he encouraged them to steer clear of illicit substances and instead channel their energy into productive ventures. He highlighted the Government’s Reset Agenda, calling on the youth to enroll in programs such as the National Apprenticeship Program, One Million Coders, and the Edwumawura initiative to build skills for a better future.

Mr. Ayariga praised BikeLife for spearheading an impactful event and commended the various biking groups for their strong show of support. He described the massive turnout as evidence of the youth’s commitment to the national anti-drug campaign.

He announced that the cycling campaign would not be confined to Accra but extended across the country to sustain awareness and discourage drug abuse. The event featured exciting displays of biking talent, all aimed at amplifying the message for young people to reject substance use.