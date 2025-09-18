NYA Boss Osman Ayariga Meets German Delegation on Youth Participation and Growth

A delegation from the Young Progress Service in Brandenburg, Germany, has paid a courtesy visit to the National Youth Authority (NYA) to explore avenues for collaboration in youth empowerment, political participation, and national development.

The meeting, held in Accra, brought together representatives of the German group, officials from the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) Foundation, and the Chief Executive Officer of the NYA, Osman Ayariga Esq.

Writing on his Facebook page after the engagement, Mr. Osman Ayariga noted that the discussions were held on behalf of the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Hon. George Opare Addo. “On behalf of the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment George Opare Addo, I met with a group of Young Progressives from Germany and staff of Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) Foundation to forge further partnerships and discuss youth participation in global development. Indeed, the youth are the pivot and anchor of growth,” he wrote.

In his remarks during the meeting, Mr. Osman Ayariga outlined the work of the Authority and the broader mission of the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment. He highlighted key interventions designed to support Ghanaian youth, including the National Apprenticeship Program (NAP), which equips young people with employable skills; the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), which is reducing unemployment nationwide; and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), which supports startups and small businesses.

He also underscored the role of the National Service Authority (NSA), which provides graduates with practical work exposure in both public and private sectors. Mr. Ayariga added that this year, the NSA would roll out compulsory military training for graduates as part of its mandate.

Speaking on behalf of the German delegation, Maximilian Henningsen, leader of the Young Progress Service, emphasized their mission of grassroots empowerment. “We are young local politicians and social democrats from Germany, dedicated to empowering people and strengthening local democracy. Our passion lies in creating inclusive systems where grassroots voices are heard, and youth are given the platform to shape the future,” he said.

The engagement was described by both parties as an important step in deepening international partnerships in youth development and ensuring that young people remain central to driving sustainable growth.