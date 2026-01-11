Nwoko Disputes Regina Daniels Drug Test as Georgina Onuoha Questions His Credentials

Senator Ned Nwoko has dismissed a recent negative drug test result from his estranged wife, actress Regina Daniels, describing it as evidence of temporary abstinence rather than genuine recovery, while Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has challenged his moral authority by referencing alleged professional misconduct in the United Kingdom.

The communication team of Senator Nwoko shed light on steps taken after a court ruling involving custody and therapy requirements for Regina Daniels. In a statement shared on social media, they revealed that long before the issue became public, the senator explored options to provide support.

“Long before this matter became public, Senator Ned Nwoko explored every possible avenue to provide support, including private rehabilitation,” the team stated. They explained that these efforts were meant to ensure structured therapy. “This was for sustained therapy, not brief one off sessions,” they said.

According to the team, the approach did not succeed. “It failed. Denial is never a foundation for sustainable therapy,” the statement added. The team referred to a court judgement in Senator Nwoko’s favour.

“When the court gave judgement in favour of Senator Ned having custody, it ordered Regina to go for supervised therapy,” they stated. The court dismissed allegations of human rights abuse brought against the senator and the Nigeria Police, with the substantive suit adjourned to February 4, 2026.

According to the statement, the court directed that Regina Daniels must undergo drug rehabilitation and be assessed by the Abuja Social Welfare Department before access to their children, Munir aged five and Khalifa aged three, can be restored.

The team stressed that the process was kept private. “We did not make it a time for public show,” they said. They added that Senator Nwoko allowed her space to seek help discreetly. “Senator Ned gave Regina a window to quietly seek the needed help,” the statement noted.

The controversy intensified after Regina Daniels underwent a comprehensive drug test in the United Kingdom and shared the negative results online. The test, conducted at a facility in England, showed no trace of illegal substances in her system.

Responding to the test results, Nwoko’s communication team questioned the credibility of the recent negative test, insisting it does not cancel earlier findings. “The conditions under which this recent test was conducted remain unclear,” the team stated.

They explained that previous results showing drug and alcohol use were produced by “two independent, reputable centres in Nigeria and South Africa,” adding that the reports were “professionally compiled, formally documented, and will be presented and defended in court.”

According to the team, presenting a later negative result as proof that no prior substance use occurred is “misleading and disingenuous.” They stressed, “At best, it reflects abstinence over a period of time. It does not invalidate earlier medical reports.”

The team addressed attempts to downplay MDMA, commonly known as Molly or ecstasy. “Regardless of how casually it is referenced, it is a drug. Renaming it does not change its chemical composition or risks,” they stated.

Nwoko denied allegations of blocking Regina Daniels from their children, attributing the conflict to what he described as substance use disorder. He cited leaked medical records from a hospital in Abuja that allegedly showed positive results for substances including cocaine, marijuana, morphine and opiates. Although the hospital reportedly disowned the leaked documents as unauthorised, Nwoko’s team later affirmed their authenticity.

Enter Georgina Onuoha, the former actress and online activist who has challenged Senator Nwoko over what she describes as his attempt to position himself as a moral authority in matters concerning Regina Daniels. In posts shared on social media, Onuoha questioned Nwoko’s public commentaries about Regina’s life and choices, especially given the circumstances under which their marriage began.

“Given all this drama you are conducting as a sitting senator writing public epistles, claiming moral authority over the life of a young woman who, by her own account, was 17 when you married her, I think it is time Nigerians begin to examine your own background,” she wrote.

Onuoha accused the senator of presenting himself as “the ultimate moral authority” and demanded that the same level of scrutiny he applies to Regina Daniels be turned on him. “You present yourself as the ultimate moral authority. Very well. Let us start with yours,” she stated.

She questioned his legal credentials in the United Kingdom, asking why he no longer holds an active licence to practise law. “Since you consistently reference your legal career in England, can you please explain to Nigerians why you do not currently hold an active licence to practise law in England and Wales?” she asked.

Onuoha rejected any claim of retirement, saying, “I know many great solicitors who still practise well past their 70s. So why is your case different? Please don’t claim retirement.”

The actress intensified her criticism by referencing what she claims is a past professional misconduct case involving Nwoko in the United Kingdom. She cited a specific disciplinary case, alleging that Nwoko was sanctioned by the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal.

“Can you address the fact that in Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal Case No. 8315/2001 (Onibudo) you were found guilty of professional misconduct and ordered to pay a £20,000 fine?” she wrote. She insisted her claims were not rumours. “That is not gossip. That is a matter of public record,” she added.

Public records from the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal confirm the existence of Case No. 8315/2001, which involved multiple respondents including individuals associated with the law firm Awtar Singh & Co. The case concerned supervision and management issues at the firm following the death of its principal, Awtar Singh.

Onuoha questioned why Nwoko avoids speaking about his professional standing while openly judging Regina Daniels’ character, health and choices. “So when you step forward to dismiss a young woman’s independent medical test results and position yourself as the moral compass of the nation, Nigerians are entitled to ask: on what authority?” she asked.

She further accused him of acting as “the judge of her character, her choices, her health, and her life,” while failing to explain his own past. Onuoha ended by challenging him to answer directly.

“If you truly believe in transparency, then answer these questions: Why are you not licensed to practise in England today? Why were you sanctioned for misconduct? Why should Nigerians accept your declarations of moral superiority without scrutiny?” she wrote. “The public is watching. And this time, the questions are about you.”

Her posts have triggered fresh conversations online about accountability, power dynamics and public figures presenting themselves as moral judges. Many Nigerians on social media have expressed support for Onuoha’s stance, commending her forthrightness and criticism of what they perceive as double standards in Nwoko’s conduct.

Others have questioned why Onuoha is involving herself in the matter, with some accusing her of selective outrage and failing to acknowledge Regina Daniels’ agency in choosing to marry the senator.

The custody dispute first became public in October 2025, following allegations relating to substance abuse and domestic issues. The couple, who married in 2019 amid public debate over their wide age difference, share two children together.

Nwoko’s statement maintained that any test, anywhere in the world, will face court scrutiny. “Any laboratory must be ready to defend its findings when subpoenaed,” the team said, noting that the court may appoint an independent lab to verify all claims.

The team concluded by calling for evidence based decisions. “It is time for reality supported by credible and admissible evidence,” the statement said.

As the legal battle continues, public attention remains focused on the intersection of celebrity, power, accountability and the treatment of substance abuse allegations in high profile relationships. The next court hearing is scheduled for February 4, 2026, when the substantive suit will be heard on its merits.