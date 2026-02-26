Nvidia’s Record US$68bn Quarter Leaves Markets Unmoved

Analysts warn the AI chip giant must now prove profitability, not just growth, as investor patience with premium valuations narrows

Nvidia Corporation delivered the largest quarterly revenue in its history on Wednesday, posting 68.1 billion dollars for the three months ended January 25, 2026, yet investors greeted the landmark result with little more than a shrug, signalling a decisive shift in how Wall Street evaluates the world’s most consequential artificial intelligence (AI) company.

The chip designer reported earnings of 1.62 dollars per share on revenue of 68.1 billion dollars, beating analyst forecasts across every key metric and guiding the next quarter to approximately 78 billion dollars, a figure that surpassed Wall Street’s consensus estimate of 72.6 billion dollars by more than 5 billion dollars. Despite the top-to-bottom beat, shares hovered between marginal gains and losses in after-hours trading, with the muted reaction drawing more attention than the results themselves.

For the full fiscal year 2026, Nvidia’s revenues reached 215.9 billion dollars, up 65 percent year-on-year, while annual data center revenues hit 197.3 billion dollars, up significantly from 115.2 billion dollars the previous year. Data center revenue for the quarter alone climbed 75 percent year-on-year to 62.3 billion dollars, driven by accelerated demand from hyperscalers including Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, which collectively plan to spend nearly 700 billion dollars on AI capital expenditure in 2026.

Nigel Green, chief executive of global financial advisory firm deVere Group, said the market’s non-reaction carried more meaning than the numbers themselves. “For the remainder of this year at least, this sets the tone: exceptional growth is expected, not rewarded,” Green said in a statement. “Investors are no longer going to buy exposure to AI at any price. They are demanding evidence of sustained profitability, operating discipline, and visibility on returns.”

Green warned that the burden for Nvidia had fundamentally shifted, moving from delivering growth to defending margins, demonstrating pricing power, and maintaining order visibility as competition intensifies and major cloud operators accelerate in-house chip development. “Premium multiples demand premium predictability,” he said.

One significant caveat accompanied the otherwise exceptional report. Nvidia confirmed it is not assuming any data center revenue from China in its first-quarter guidance, following ongoing U.S. chip export restrictions. The company acknowledged that Chinese competitors are “making progress and have the potential to disrupt the structure of the global AI industry over the long term.”

Nvidia shipped its first Vera Rubin next-generation samples to customers earlier this week and confirmed it remains on track for full production shipments in the second half of 2026. The new platform is expected to deliver ten times more performance per watt than its predecessor, addressing growing power constraints at AI data centres globally.

Green concluded that the AI revolution remains intact but that the second half of 2026 will reward discipline and transparency over narrative momentum alone.