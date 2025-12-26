Nvidia Licenses Groq Technology in Reported Twenty Billion Deal

Nvidia has agreed to license artificial intelligence chip technology from startup Groq and hire several of its top executives, the companies announced on December 24, 2025. The deal, reportedly valued at $20 billion, represents Nvidia’s largest transaction to date.

Groq confirmed that Nvidia will take a non exclusive licence to its inference technology, which enables trained AI models to respond to user queries. As part of the agreement, Groq founder Jonathan Ross, president Sunny Madra, and other engineering team members will join Nvidia.

Alex Davis, chief executive officer (CEO) of Disruptive Technology Advisers, which led Groq’s September funding round, disclosed the $20 billion figure to CNBC. Neither Nvidia nor Groq officially commented on the transaction value. Nvidia clarified to multiple media outlets that this is not a full acquisition of Groq.

The deal follows a pattern increasingly common among major technology firms, allowing them to access startup technology and talent while avoiding the regulatory scrutiny associated with outright acquisitions. These arrangements, sometimes called reverse acquihires, have become popular tools for tech giants seeking AI capabilities.

Groq will continue operating as an independent company with Simon Edwards appointed as its new CEO. Edwards previously served as chief financial officer. GroqCloud, the company’s cloud business providing access to AI inference chips, will continue operating without interruption.

The transaction grants Nvidia access to specialized inference technology at a time when the chipmaker faces mounting competition in that segment. While Nvidia dominates AI model training hardware, rivals including Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Cerebras Systems, and Groq have challenged its position in inference computing.

Ross helped create Google’s Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) before founding Groq in 2016. His expertise in custom AI accelerators adds significant technical depth to Nvidia’s engineering capabilities. Groq employs on chip memory called Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) rather than external high bandwidth memory, enabling faster response times for AI applications.

This architectural approach speeds up interactions with chatbots and other AI models but limits the size of models that can be processed. The technology addresses growing demand for low latency, energy efficient inference as companies deploy large language models at scale.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang wrote to employees that the agreement will expand Nvidia’s capabilities. He stated plans to integrate Groq’s low latency processors into Nvidia’s AI factory architecture, extending the platform to serve broader AI inference and real time workloads.

Groq raised $750 million in September at a $6.9 billion valuation, more than doubling from its previous $2.8 billion valuation in August 2024. Investors in that round included BlackRock, Neuberger Berman, Samsung, Cisco, and 1789 Capital. The company reportedly powers AI applications for over 2 million developers.

The reported $20 billion price represents a $13.1 billion premium over Groq’s September valuation. Such a markup reflects intense competition for AI inference technology as the market shifts from model training toward deployment and real time application.

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon noted that antitrust concerns represent the primary risk, though structuring the deal as a non exclusive license may preserve the appearance of competition. He observed that Nvidia CEO Huang maintains strong relationships with the incoming Trump administration.

Nvidia executed a similar but smaller transaction in September, paying over $900 million to hire Enfabrica CEO Rochan Sankar and other employees while licensing the company’s technology. Other tech giants including Microsoft, Meta, and Google have employed comparable strategies to secure AI talent and intellectual property.

Microsoft paid $650 million in licensing fees that brought Inflection AI’s top executive to lead its AI division. Meta reportedly committed $15 billion to hire Scale AI’s CEO without acquiring the entire firm. Google licensed technology from Character AI while hiring several executives.

The deal strengthens Nvidia’s position as AI workloads evolve beyond training toward inference, where models generate responses to user requests. Huang has publicly stated expectations for strong competition as this market transition accelerates.

Groq’s cloud platform had reportedly projected $500 million in revenue for 2025 as of July. The company provides access to its Language Processing Unit (LPU) chips alongside a library of open source AI models and tools for processing prompts.