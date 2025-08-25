Nvidia Earnings Expected to Drive Markets Beyond Fed Policy Impact

Wall Street’s biggest catalyst this week won’t come from Federal Reserve policy hints or inflation data, according to a leading financial advisory firm.

Instead, Nvidia’s quarterly results hold more power to move the S&P 500 than recent dovish signals from central bank officials.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, predicts the chipmaker will deliver another earnings beat that eclipses market reactions to monetary policy developments. The assessment comes as investors weigh Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole comments against Friday’s inflation update.

“The impact of that on the S&P 500 will likely be greater than the effect of Jerome Powell hinting at September rate cuts,” Green said. His firm expects Nvidia to exceed analyst expectations once again, continuing a pattern of outperformance.

The stakes reflect Nvidia’s outsized influence on market benchmarks. The company now represents over 6.5% of the S&P 500 by market value, giving its share price movements significant sway over the entire index. This concentration stems from Nvidia’s central role in artificial intelligence infrastructure development.

Technology companies comprise nearly 30% of the S&P 500, with Nvidia joining Apple and Microsoft to account for more than 15% of total index weighting. The chipmaker’s extraordinary rise contributed over one quarter of the benchmark’s gains throughout 2024.

Nvidia’s previous quarter showed revenues exceeding $26 billion, representing a year-over-year tripling. Data center sales surged more than 400% as demand for high-performance graphics processing units accelerated across industries building AI capabilities.

Green dismisses concerns about artificial intelligence investment creating market bubbles. “The spending on infrastructure, chips, and software is not speculative froth,” he stated. The executive characterizes current AI expenditure as structural investment that will extend into 2026 and beyond.

Geopolitical tensions around semiconductor exports haven’t dampened Green’s outlook. Ongoing negotiations between Washington and Beijing regarding high-end chip sales will yield constructive outcomes, he believes, citing both nations’ stakes in maintaining AI supply chains.

Friday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures index release is forecast to show core inflation at 2.6%, the lowest reading since March 2021. Powell’s recent remarks suggested openness to September interest rate cuts as price pressures continue moderating.

However, Green argues earnings momentum trumps monetary policy adjustments in current market conditions. “Investors have become conditioned to hang on every Fed nuance, but right now the market’s real catalyst is earnings,” he explained.

A strong Nvidia report could generate market sentiment effects extending beyond technology stocks. Green anticipates positive results would boost risk appetite and increase allocations to tech-focused investment funds, creating broader equity market gains.

The combination of solid earnings and cooling inflation data could push the S&P 500 toward record territory, according to the analysis. Nvidia’s performance has become a key indicator for both technology sector health and broader market direction.

Green concluded that savvy investors recognize Nvidia’s earnings as the week’s most significant market event, potentially outweighing traditional economic indicators in terms of immediate market impact.