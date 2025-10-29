Nvidia Becomes First 5 Trillion Dollar Company

Nvidia has become the first public company to pass the 5 trillion dollar market capitalization milestone, driven by ongoing demand for artificial intelligence chips.

The company’s shares rose more than 5.6 percent on Wednesday to as much as 212.19 dollars, following news that US President Donald Trump said he expects to discuss the company’s Blackwell chips with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Investors are also likely encouraged by Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang’s comments on Tuesday that the company expects 500 billion dollars in AI chip sales, and that it is building seven new supercomputers for the United States in areas like security, energy, and science that will require thousands of Nvidia Graphics Processing Units.

The company on Tuesday also said it had invested 1 billion dollars in Nokia and would use some of its products to enable communication service providers to launch AI native 5G Advanced and 6G networks on Nvidia platforms.

The milestone comes just three months after Nvidia became the first company to cross the 4 trillion dollar milestone. Its stock has surged more than 50 percent so far this year, buoyed by seemingly insatiable demand for its graphics processing units, which are being used widely in data centers for training large language models, inference and more.

Tech stocks have surged this year on optimism that AI technology stands to revolutionize industries across the world, similar to how the advent of the internet changed business. Over the past year, investors have been encouraged by a spree of multi billion dollar deals, several of which had Nvidia at the center, to spur the development of data centers and infrastructure to build the compute capacity for resource intensive AI models.

In September, Nvidia announced that it would invest up to 100 billion dollars in OpenAI, another beneficiary of the AI boom, in the coming years. Both companies said at the time that they intend to deploy 10 gigawatts worth of Nvidia systems to power OpenAI’s systems.

With a market cap of 5 trillion dollars, Nvidia is now worth more than the aggregated stock markets of all countries, apart from the United States, China, and Japan.