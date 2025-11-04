NVI CEO Lauds Ghana’s Immunization Gains, Urges Media to Fight Vaccine Misinformation

The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Vaccine Institute (NVI), Dr. Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey, has lauded Ghana for achieving remarkable success in the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) since its launch in 1978.

Dr. Sodzi-Tettey noted that a recent report revealed Ghana’s vaccination coverage has exceeded 85%, a clear sign of great progress.

He explained that the effectiveness of the program has led to a significant reduction in child mortality. Dr. Sodzi-Tettey made this known during a webinar organized by the NVI in partnership with the African Media and Malaria Research Network (AMMREN).

The webinar, themed “Strengthening Vaccine Communication in Ghana,” was aimed at training journalists to gain a deeper understanding of health and vaccine science.

According to him, the training was designed to enable journalists to ask informed questions, interpret data responsibly, and report with accuracy and empathy.

He emphasized that a long-term partnership between the media, health professionals, and experts would pave the way for the public to gain better access to health information on vaccines, thereby enabling them to make informed health choices.

Giving a brief background of the NVI, the Acting CEO said it was established by an Act of Parliament (Act 1019) in 2023 to address shortfalls in vaccine supply and ensure sustainability. He added that experiences from the COVID-19 pandemic facilitated the creation of the institute.

Dr. Sodzi-Tettey explained that the NVI has been mandated to oversee vaccine research, development, and manufacturing.

He affirmed that Ghana is on course to becoming a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in West Africa, thanks to the NVI’s steady progress in several critical areas.

He added that the institute’s activities have received full support from the government and key industry players within the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

He, however, noted that despite Ghana’s impressive progress under the EPI, vaccine coverage continues to be threatened by vaccine hesitancy a challenge fueled by misinformation, cultural beliefs, and mistrust.

Nonetheless, Dr. Sodzi-Tettey believes that by working closely with the media through evidence-based communication, fact-checking, and context-driven storytelling, the myths surrounding vaccination can be dispelled, thereby strengthening public confidence in Ghana’s health system.

In a related development, the Executive Secretary of AMMREN, Dr. Charity Binka, urged the media as a trusted voice and educator to help promote the vaccine agenda using the skills acquired during the training. She encouraged journalists to hold health professionals accountable for equitable access to information and to help dispel myths that endanger lives, adding that such actions would build public confidence.

The webinar was joined by leading health professionals in Ghana’s health sector, the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative, Dr. Fiona Braka, and journalists from across the country.

By Margaret Esaah Boakye