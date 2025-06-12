Nursing Unions Announce Breakthrough in Service Conditions Negotiations

Four major nursing and midwifery associations in Ghana have declared significant progress in negotiations with the government over working conditions, urging striking colleagues to resume duties immediately.

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG), Professional Association of Psychiatric Nurses (PAPNG), Ghana Registered Midwives Association (GRMA), and National Association of Registered Midwives (NARM-G) credited their collaborative approach for the advancement in a joint statement released Wednesday.

“These gains stem from our commitment to dialogue rather than confrontation,” the unions stated, contrasting their strategy with the ongoing strike by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA). The groups specifically praised members who maintained clinical services during negotiations, noting their professionalism strengthened the unions’ bargaining position.

While the statement didn’t detail specific concessions, it emphasized that continued industrial action now jeopardizes both patient care and the profession’s reputation. “We call on GRNMA leadership to recall striking staff,” the appeal read, framing the return to work as essential for unifying the nursing community and demonstrating responsibility toward national health priorities.

The development marks a potential turning point in Ghana’s healthcare labor disputes, where chronic understaffing and resource shortages have fueled recurring strikes. Analysts suggest the dissenting unions’ success through negotiation may pressure holdout groups to reconsider tactics, though outstanding grievances about wages and working conditions remain unresolved across the sector.