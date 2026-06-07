Nurses threaten to widen KATH strike over suspension

Nurses and midwives at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) will join the ongoing doctors’ strike from Sunday morning unless the government reverses the suspension of its chief executive.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), KATH branch, set a deadline of 8 a.m. on Sunday in a statement issued on 6 June, throwing its weight behind the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) and branding the two week suspension of Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo unnecessary.

The nurses argued that removing the chief executive solves none of the congestion, logistical gaps and resource shortages that strain the hospital each day. They said his decision to pause emergency admissions during the recent overcrowding had protected patients, and they pressed the Ministry of Health to lift the sanction, “empowering him to manage the hospital to save lives.”

The association pushed wider demands too. It called on the ministry to open the long delayed hospitals meant to take pressure off KATH, and to retool the facility and expand its infrastructure so it can operate as a true centre of excellence on par with leading tertiary hospitals abroad.

The standoff began when Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh ordered the board on 5 June to suspend Baidoo for two weeks, citing the hospital’s 3 June announcement halting emergency admissions. Doctors under KADA had already downed tools at 6 a.m. on Saturday, and the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has demanded that authorities reinstate Baidoo within three working days.

A nurses’ walkout would sharply deepen the disruption. KATH serves as the main referral centre for Ghana’s middle and northern belts, and a combined withdrawal by doctors, nurses and midwives would leave thousands without specialist and emergency care.