Nurses owed up to 13 months’ pay finally get April-to-July settlement plan

Nurses and midwives recruited in the 2024/2025 cycle who in some cases went without pay for up to 13 months will begin receiving their salary arrears in April, after the government finalised a four-instalment settlement schedule on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

The Ministry of Health confirmed in a press statement that negotiations with the Ministry of Finance have concluded, unlocking approval for the outstanding payments to be disbursed across four consecutive months. Under the approved schedule, two months of arrears will be paid in April, followed by three months in May, three months in June, and three months in July, clearing the full backlog by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Tony Goodman signed the statement, with Dr. Samuel Kofi providing further comment. “Following extensive engagements with the Ministry of Finance, approval has been granted for the outstanding arrears to be paid in four instalments from April through July,” Dr. Kofi said. “This structured payment arrangement underscores the Government’s firm commitment to clearing all outstanding obligations in a timely, responsible, and sustainable manner.”

The announcement brings resolution to a crisis that has simmered since the Mahama administration took office in January 2025 and disclosed the scale of salary backlogs inherited from the previous government. In October 2025, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh secured financial clearance for over 31,000 nurses, midwives, and allied health professionals, but actual payment for the 2024/2025 cohort had remained unconfirmed until now.

Previous reports indicated that some of the affected workers had gone ten months or more without receiving any salary, forcing difficult personal choices between continuing to serve patients and meeting basic living costs including rent and healthcare. The government attributed the delays primarily to administrative bottlenecks and financial pressures inherited from the prior administration.

The Ministry commended health workers for what it described as their patience and professionalism in extraordinarily difficult circumstances. “We commend our nurses and midwives for their steadfast commitment to service delivery, even in the face of delays,” Dr. Kofi said. The Ministry also acknowledged the Ministry of Finance for the urgency with which it treated the matter once formal negotiations began.

The finalised payment calendar means affected nurses and midwives now have a concrete, government-approved timeline against which to hold authorities accountable, a significant shift from the uncertainty that characterised much of 2025.