Nurses’ leader disputes hospital assault findings over medical evidence

Jefferson Asare, who chairs the Greater Accra branch of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, has publicly challenged key conclusions from a government inquiry into violence against a nurse at Ridge Hospital, pointing to medical records that he says confirm injuries sustained during the attack.

The disagreement centers on how the ministerial committee interpreted medical evidence from the August 18 assault on rotation nurse Rejoice Tsotso Bortei. While the committee’s report, delivered Wednesday by chairman Dr Lawrence Ofori-Boadu, found no proof of shoulder dislocation or fractures, Asare argues this misses the point entirely.

Speaking during a television appearance on Channel One’s Point of View program, Asare drew attention to what doctors actually wrote down after examining the injured nurse. The official diagnosis was polycontusion, a medical term describing multiple areas of bruising with accompanying swelling and pain.

This isn’t just a minor detail, according to the nurses’ representative. He questions whether the committee is suggesting that the treating physician made an error in judgment. The implication troubles him deeply, particularly given the broader context of healthcare worker safety across Ghana’s medical facilities.

The ministerial committee, established by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh to investigate the incident, acknowledged that medical staff provided pain medication and psychological support to the nurse, along with recommendations for rest. Yet their conclusion that no serious physical injury occurred sits uneasily with nursing representatives who see it differently.

Asare’s frustration was evident as he pressed his case during the broadcast. The diagnosis clearly indicates physical trauma occurred, he argued, regardless of whether bones were broken or joints displaced. To suggest otherwise undermines both the victim’s experience and the professional judgment of medical colleagues who documented her condition.

The tension over this report reflects deeper anxieties within Ghana’s healthcare sector about workplace safety. Nurses and midwives have grown increasingly vocal about protection concerns, with unions pressing for concrete measures to prevent future incidents.

What makes this case particularly sensitive is the precedent it might set. If official inquiries appear to minimize documented injuries, healthcare workers worry this could discourage reporting of workplace violence or weaken efforts to address the problem systematically.

The GRNMA hasn’t ruled out additional steps if authorities fail to provide satisfactory guarantees about staff safety. This stance suggests the dispute over medical evidence is part of a larger battle over how seriously institutions take threats to healthcare workers.

For now, the conflicting interpretations of medical records have created an impasse. The committee sees insufficient evidence of serious injury, while nursing representatives point to documented proof of physical harm that shouldn’t be dismissed or explained away.

The Ridge Hospital incident has resonated throughout Ghana’s medical community, where many see it as symptomatic of broader challenges facing frontline healthcare workers. How authorities resolve this dispute over medical evidence could influence future discussions about workplace safety in hospitals nationwide.

Beyond the immediate controversy, questions persist about accountability and prevention. Healthcare unions want assurances that go beyond investigations after incidents occur, seeking proactive measures to protect staff before violence happens.

The debate also touches on professional respect within the medical hierarchy. When official committees appear to second-guess clinical diagnoses, it raises concerns about whose medical opinions carry weight in formal proceedings.

As this dispute continues, the nursing community watches closely. Their response will likely depend on whether authorities acknowledge the documented injuries and commit to meaningful safety improvements, rather than parsing medical terminology to minimize what occurred.