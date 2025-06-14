Nurses’ Leader Demands Government Fulfill Conditions of Service

Former GRNMA President Dr. Kwaku Krobea Asante has warned against renegotiating nurses’ service conditions as health workers prepare to return to hospitals today following a 12-day strike.

His comments come after the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association suspended industrial action following productive talks with Parliament’s Health Committee.

“The solution lies with the Health Minister – we shouldn’t return to renegotiate what’s already agreed,” Dr. Asante emphasized during a TV3 interview. The nurses’ strike, which began June 2, was called off after assurances from lawmakers, though final implementation talks remain pending.

The labor dispute centered on unmet service condition improvements promised to nurses, who constitute over 60% of Ghana’s clinical health workforce. Health analysts note this marks the fourth major healthcare strike in 2025, reflecting growing tensions in Ghana’s underfunded public health sector.

With nurses resuming work today, stakeholders await concrete government action to prevent further disruptions in hospitals already grappling with staff shortages and equipment deficits.