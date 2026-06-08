Nurses join KATH strike as labour commission orders halt

Nurses and midwives at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital joined a doctors’ strike on June 7, defying a labour commission directive to halt the action over the hospital’s suspended chief executive.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) said its members at the facility would withdraw services from 8 a.m. on June 7 unless the suspension was rescinded. Doctors had already left their posts a day earlier, and the combined walkout has widened a standoff that the government had hoped to contain.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) had ordered the doctors to return to work over the weekend. Acting under Section 139(d) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), the Commission said the strike breached Sections 162 and 163 of the same law, which set out the steps for lawful industrial action. Its acting executive secretary, Dr Bernice A. Welbeck, said the Commission learned of the action through media reports and judged that “the notice was improperly served because it was not compliant.” The NLC has summoned all parties to a hearing on June 10 at 2 p.m.

The dispute traces to June 3, when KATH management announced a temporary halt to new emergency admissions, citing severe congestion at its Accident and Emergency Centre. The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, then directed the hospital board to suspend the chief executive, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, for two weeks, saying in a letter dated June 5 that the move contradicted directives from President John Dramani Mahama.

The Ministry of Health has defended the suspension as an administrative step to allow an independent investigation into how the emergency unit came to close. It said Dr Baidoo remains a medical officer at the hospital and has only been relieved of his management duties while the inquiry runs.

The Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) rejects that account. In a notice signed by its chairman, Dr Michael Leat, the association called the suspension unjustified and said the halt on admissions, along with the diversion of patients to nearby facilities, was a clinical necessity meant to prevent avoidable deaths. The doctors say they will not return until the suspension is reviewed and reversed.

KADA also wants the board to issue written rules on managing the emergency unit once it exceeds capacity, including when admissions may be restricted, and has asked the Ministry of Health for firm timelines to bring the Sewua Hospital and the Afari Military Hospital into operation.

Patients felt the effects almost at once. Those who arrived at KATH on June 6 were turned away or told to seek care elsewhere as doctors stayed off duty. The hospital, the second largest teaching facility in the country, serves as the main referral centre for Ghana’s middle and northern regions, and the association argues the crisis points to deeper infrastructure and policy failures rather than any single management decision.