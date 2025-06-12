Nurses Demand Implementation of Conditions of Service Before Resuming Work

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has reiterated its willingness to return to work but insists the government must first implement their agreed Conditions of Service (COS).

In a social media statement, the association emphasized that nurses are not making excessive demands but seeking safer working conditions to enable them to care for patients effectively.

“The ordinary nurse/midwife is willing to work. All we ask is the implementation of an agreed COS to make the workplace safe so we can continue to protect and save lives!” the GRNMA stated, using the hashtag #ImplementCOSNow.

Despite government efforts to resolve the standoff, negotiations have stalled, with the GRNMA leadership maintaining that their demands are justified and necessary for fair treatment. Meanwhile, the government is relying on nurses from other associations who have chosen to continue working amid the dispute.

The prolonged impasse raises concerns over healthcare delivery as tensions persist between the nursing body and authorities.