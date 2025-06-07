Nurses Defy Court Order Pending Official Injunction Notice

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) maintains its nationwide strike will continue until formally served an injunction notice, despite the National Labour Commission (NLC) securing a court order against the industrial action.

A GRNMA spokesperson confirmed to Citi News on June 6, 2025, that no official documentation had been received from courts or the NLC following the High Court’s June 5 interlocutory injunction.

“We respect the court and NLC, but we cannot act on unseen documents,” the representative stated, noting the union legally notified authorities before launching the strike over unpaid allowances and delayed postings under the 2024 Collective Agreement. The NLC had declared the strike illegal due to healthcare disruptions, prompting the injunction.

Addressing legality, the spokesperson argued: “A strike is only illegal when authorities aren’t informed—and we provided notice.” The union invoked “aluta continua” (the struggle continues), signaling resolve until grievances are addressed. Healthcare services remain severely impacted across Ghana as the standoff persists.

Labor disputes over injunction enforcement highlight recurring tensions between Ghana’s public sector unions and regulatory bodies, often prolonging service disruptions.