Nurse Files GH₵7 Million Lawsuit Against Social Media Personality Following Hospital Assault

A nurse from Greater Accra Regional Hospital has initiated legal action against social media influencer Ralph Saint Williams, seeking significant compensation for alleged physical assault and defamation.

Rejoice Tsotso Bortei filed the lawsuit through the Accra High Court following an August 17 incident involving relatives of a patient at the medical facility.

The writ of summons, signed by Acting Chief Justice P. Baffoe-Bonnie, demands Williams appear in court within eight days of being served with the document. Failure to respond could result in a default judgment against the media personality known online as Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian.

The legal action stems from a violent confrontation at Ridge Hospital where Bortei was allegedly assaulted during disturbances caused by patient relatives. The lawsuit claims Williams compounded the harm through defamatory statements made following the physical altercation.

This case highlights growing concerns about violence against healthcare workers and the role of social media personalities in public discourse. The court will determine whether the defendant’s actions warrant the substantial damages sought by the medical professional.