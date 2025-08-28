Nurse assault probe clears claims of serious injury at Ridge Hospital

Government investigators examining violence at Ridge Hospital have dismissed reports of severe physical injuries to a nurse attacked during a chaotic emergency room confrontation, though medical teams confirmed she received treatment for pain and trauma following the incident.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh received the official findings Wednesday from committee chairman Dr Lawrence Ofori-Boadu, whose team scrutinized medical documentation surrounding the August 18 assault on rotation nurse Rejoice Tsotso Bortei.

The investigation revealed that clinical examinations performed after Bortei sought help on August 19 detected no bone damage to her left wrist or displacement of her right shoulder, contradicting her earlier statements about suffering a dislocated shoulder during the attack.

Committee records show that while X-rays and physical assessments ruled out structural injuries, medical personnel still administered pain relief, prescribed rest, and arranged counseling services for the healthcare worker.

The violent episode unfolded when family members of a patient engaged in a physical altercation with emergency department staff. Mobile phone footage of the confrontation spread rapidly online, igniting public anger and forcing health authorities to respond.

Mounting criticism from nursing organizations and social media users prompted Minister Mintah Akandoh to launch the formal inquiry. Healthcare unions had seized on the incident to highlight what they describe as escalating dangers facing medical workers across Ghana’s hospitals.

The situation has since evolved beyond administrative investigation. Bortei has initiated legal action against social media personality Ralph Saint Williams, who operates online as Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian. Her lawsuit seeks seven million cedis, alleging both physical assault and damage to her reputation stemming from the hospital confrontation.

Professional medical associations reacted swiftly to news of the attack. The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association joined other groups in demanding stronger safeguards for hospital employees who face aggressive behavior from visitors and patients’ relatives.

The committee’s medical conclusions present a complex picture. While confirming the absence of fractures or joint damage, the report acknowledges that Bortei required medical intervention and psychological support, suggesting the incident’s impact extended beyond purely physical considerations.

This distinction matters significantly for healthcare advocacy groups. They argue that workplace violence affects medical professionals regardless of whether attackers break bones, creating environments of fear that compromise patient care quality.

The probe’s findings arrive as Ghana’s healthcare sector grapples with multiple challenges. Staff shortages, equipment limitations, and high patient loads already strain the system, making violence against workers an additional burden facilities can barely absorb.

Dr Ofori-Boadu’s presentation to the minister included detailed review of hospital records from the days following the assault. The committee examined radiological reports, physician notes, and treatment protocols to establish what injuries, if any, resulted from the confrontation.

For Bortei, pursuing legal remedies through civil court offers an alternative path toward accountability. Her decision to target a social media figure rather than the alleged attacker adds an unusual dimension, highlighting how online platforms can amplify and potentially distort incidents at public facilities.

Medical unions remain skeptical that this investigation alone will produce meaningful change. They continue advocating for concrete steps including enhanced security presence, panic buttons in high-risk areas, and strict enforcement of penalties for those who assault healthcare workers.

The Ridge Hospital case reflects broader tensions within Ghana’s medical system. Patients and families often express frustration with service delays and communication breakdowns, while staff members feel increasingly vulnerable to verbal and physical abuse.

Minister Mintah Akandoh faces pressure to translate the committee’s findings into actionable policies. Healthcare organizations await announcements about new protective measures, training programs, or legislative proposals that might prevent similar incidents.

The investigation’s narrow focus on physical injury documentation leaves other questions unresolved. The psychological toll on staff morale, the department’s operational disruption, and the broader implications for nurse retention remain unaddressed in the formal report.

As legal proceedings advance and professional bodies maintain their advocacy campaigns, the Ridge Hospital assault continues reverberating through Ghana’s healthcare community. The incident has become a flashpoint for long-simmering concerns about working conditions in medical facilities nationwide.