Nungua Stool Petition IGP, CID Boss Over Alleged ‘Misconduct’ of Vans Gariba

Ayine & Partners acting on behalf of the Nungua Stool has petitioned the Inspector General of Police(IGP) and the Director General of Criminal Investigation Department(CID) over what they described as illegal conduct” of the Director of police operations COP Vans Gariba.

In a petition signed by Seth Nyaaba(esq.), it explicit warned COP Gariba to cease and desist from interfering in the law suit between Prof. Dr. Noble Wulentsi & Ors Vrs Asamoah Properties Company and Lands Commission.

Nungua Stool raised issues with COP Gariba for giving police protection to Asamoah Properties to carry on with illegal construction and development of a land that is a subject of dispute pending in court between the aforementioned subjects.

It further stated that by aiding Asamoah Properties Company Ltd, COP Gariba is justifying his actions based on a judgment of the Supreme Court entitled Adjetey Agbosu & Others vEbenezer Nikoi Kotey & Others but unfortunately for him Nungua Stool is not part of the purported agreement executed between Okpelor Sowah Din Family of Nmai Djorn, Teshie,Asamoah Properties and Top Kings Limited and therefore is not binding on the Stool.

“It cannot therefore form basis for you to unlawfully assist Asamoah Properties to enter the disputed land which brings the administration of justice into disrepute. It is also pertinent to state that there is a pending stay of execution against Okpelor Sowah Din Family of Nmai Djorn, Teshie, Asamoah Properties from taking steps to recover possession of the disputed land”, it stated.

“It is therefore clear that your actions in aiding and abetting Asamoah Properties are not only violative of court orders but also bring the administration of justice into disrepute. In the circumstances, we have the instructions of our client to demand and we hereby demand that you withdraw all the police officers stationed on the disputed land”, the lawyer stressed.

“Additionally, you are to desist from providing any support directly and or indirectly to Asamoah Properties to unlawfully interfere with court processes. If you fail and or neglect to heed to the demands of our client, we have the firm instructions of client to take all the necessary legal steps against you including citing you for contempt of court and to petitíon other relevant state institutions to look into your illegal conduct”, he added