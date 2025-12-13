Nungua Paramount Chief Nii Odaifio Welensti responds to accusations of fueling the Chieftaincy crisis in James Town-Accra

Tensions within the traditional leadership structure of the Greater Accra Region have intensified as Nii Ayi Okufoubour, a respected traditional figure, has launched a strong criticism against the Chief of Nungua Nii Odaifio Welentsi, accusing him of fueling prolonged chieftaincy disputes across the region.

According to Nii Ayi Okufoubour, the persistent conflicts tearing through several Ga communities are not isolated incidents but are allegedly connected to petitions, actions, and interference traced to the Nungua Stool.

He claims the Nungua Chief has played a destabilizing role in matters of succession, and the installation of unqualified persons as chiefs which continues to trigger misunderstandings among various clans.

Speaking passionately to this portal, Nii Ayi Okufoubour argued that the Nungua Chief’s involvement in what he described as unauthorized traditional interventions has eroded unity within the Ga State.

He further asserted that the region’s recurring disputes over rightful heirs could be minimized or eliminated if the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs adhere strictly to their traditional jurisdictions.

He warned that the continuous escalation of disputes could hamper development efforts, inflame tensions among youth groups, and weaken the cultural fabric of the Ga people.

Nii Ayi Okufoubour believes that resolving chieftaincy matters requires truth, transparency, and adherence to long-standing customs rather than bending the rules.

Touching on the James Town Paramountcy crisis, Nii Ayi Okufoubour blamed the Nungua Chief and the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs for their roles in what has made it impossible so far to put the matter to rest.

However, the Paramount Chief of Nungua, Nii Odaifio Welensti in responding to the Chief of Ngleshie Lafa Barima Nmarko Nii Ayi Okufoubour I over his allegations that he has fueled the Greater Accra Chieftaincy crisis, he advised the youth of James Town to desist from insults towards him on social media and that if he is accused of not been a responsible leaders and he goes to the Jubilee House to meet with the Chief of Staff to help address some of the challenges facing the Ga Adagnmes, he won’t listen to him because his own people ( Ga Adangmes) have spoken ill about him on social media.

He went on to say that the young Chiefs who are accusing him very soon they will also get to where he is, and if the same treatment is meted out to them, they shouldn’t complain.