Numo Kofi Anum Family To Desist From Causing Harm To Residents In Regimanuel Estate

The Management of Regimanuel Gray Limited has made a committed promise and assurance to all of its stakeholders, comprising customers, cherished clients, partners, among others, that it would use all legal means available to protect their peace and sanity from all manner of danger from all quarters.

This was made known in an official statement which states, “Regimanuel Gray would like to re-assure all of its cherished stakeholders that as a law-abiding entity, it will take every step within the law to resolve the issues arising. It further assures its valued residents and homeowners to remain resolute and fortified in the values of the company”.

The statement and assurance from the estate company was in reaction to an Accra High Court order which set aside a writ of possession issued to the Numo Kofi Anum family and further stayed the execution of their judgement dated March, 2024.

In a ruling delivered by His Lordship Kenneth Edem Kudjordjie, J. on 13th August, 2025, the Judge stated categorically that, “one can deduce that the aim of law is not to cause confusion but to ensure peace and stability in civil society. The Courts exists to uphold the law to the extent that a judgment or order which emanated from the Court is to ensure clarity, certainty, peace and to champion the ideals of justice.

“So that, if a judgment has been delivered and the enforcement of the judgment does not champion the ideals of justice, but creates confusion, an application to the Court will invoke its discretionary jurisdiction to make orders which may appear to be just. See order 43 rule 11.

The judge continued, “This application centred on matters which occurred after the judgment, various evidence as exemplified by exhibits annexed to the application of the applicants clearly depicts properties and attacks on persons creating mayhem in the estate the applicants. The fact that judgment has been awarded in favour of the Judgment Debtor does not give him/her the licence to go into execution except by leave of the Court. To ensure that enforcement of the judgment accords with the notion of justice, Order 43 rule (3) mandates that the occupiers of the lands subject to the enforcement of the judgment shall be given notice before leave is granted for possession of the immovable property.”

“Justice is not only the right to be treated fairly, but also the right to be treated with dignity” – Archbishop Desmond Tutu

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” – Martin Luther King Jr

An Accra High Court has in a joint order dated 13th August,2025 set aside a Writ of possession earlier issued to the Numo Kofi Anum family of Tesa/Teshie on 24th June, 2025 and stayed the execution of its judgement dated March, 2024 pending the hearing and determination of the substantive appeal. This was after an application for same was made by Regimanuel Gray Limited and some affected third parties.

Other applications filed by Regimanuel Gray in the Supreme Court are yet to be determined.

The court in its ruling of 13th August noted the chaotic conduct of the Kofi Anum Family along with their agents, contractors and assigns in the purported execution of the Writ of possession over the fully developed Regimanuel Gray Estate at East Airport between June and August 2025.

The berserk and uncouth manner of the family in pursuit of a supposedly peaceful order coupled with the extra judicial acts perpetrated against Regimanuel Gray Limited and the 3rd parties who are innocent purchasers for value without notice were recounted to the court.

The court noted that the Numo Kofi Anum family of Tesa acted outside the remit of the court order by proceeding to demolish property belonging to Regimanuel Gray and third parties. The Kofi Anum family also went beyond the subject matter of their judgement to attack and occupy properties that were not covered by their judgement. The act of terrorising and assaulting residents was even below the bar of civility.

“The Law must be stable, but it must not standstill” – Roscoe Pound

The process of justice can be slow and laborious; it however requires patience. Despite the delay, Justice will ultimately be served and those responsible will be accountable. Patience and perseverance are often necessary when seeking justice or resolution.

