Numo Kofi Anum Family Issues Pre-Litigation Warning to RGEA Homeowners Over East Airport Land

The Numo Kofi Anum Family of Teshie has issued a formal pre-litigation notice to the RGEA Homeowners Association, warning of possible legal action over approximately 123 acres of land in the East Airport Residential Area in Accra if ownership is not formally recognised within 14 days.

The disputed land includes areas such as Silver Bells, Golden Gate 1 and 2, and parts of Platinum Estates. In a statement released through its lawyers, Azizbamba & Associates, the Family insisted that Ghana’s Superior Courts of Judicature have consistently affirmed their allodial title.

According to the Family, the High Court ruled in their favour in 2009, a decision upheld by the Court of Appeal in 2012 and by the Supreme Court in 2014. The Family said its ownership was further reaffirmed by a High Court ruling on March 28, 2024, which directed valuation and negotiations within 12 months, failing which the Family could recover possession.

The legal notice emphasises that homeowners who acquired interests in the land, directly or indirectly from Regimanuel-Gray Limited, are bound by the earlier court rulings and cannot claim superior rights. The Family described continued occupation without formal recognition as trespass, exposing occupants to claims for recovery of possession, mesne profits, damages, interest, and legal costs.

The Family is demanding that within 14 days, the Association and affected homeowners formally acknowledge its ownership, indicate willingness to regularise their occupation, initiate structured ground rent arrangements, and provide a verified register of all occupants, including property descriptions and plot identification. They also called for agreement in principle to pay annual ground rent pending formal documentation.

Failure to comply within the stipulated period, the notice warns, will lead to immediate legal action, including declarations affirming ownership, recovery of possession, mesne profits, compensation for unlawful occupation, and legal costs.

Copies of the notice have been sent to key state authorities, including the Chairman of the Council of State, the National Security Secretariat, the Criminal Investigation Department, and the National Investigation Bureau, highlighting the seriousness of the matter.

While stressing their readiness to adopt a “structured and humane approach” to regularisation, the Family reiterated that continued occupation without formal attornment is legally untenable.

This development is expected to intensify the ongoing dispute between the Numo Kofi Anum Family, homeowners, and the developer, raising questions about the future of property rights and regularisation in the East Airport Residential Area.