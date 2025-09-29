Numo Annertey Osabu II outdoored by Annor We Royal Clan in colorful ceremony

The Prampram Paramount Area has welcomed a new Paramount Royal Chief Priest, Numo Annertey Osabu II, following his successful installation and outdooring by the kingmakers of the Annor We Royal Clan.

The sacred office had been vacant for the past four years after the abdication of the former Royal Chief Priest, Numo Okoe Osabu Abbey II, who stepped down on personal grounds.

As part of the installation process, Numo Annertey Osabu II underwent all traditional rites, including days of confinement in the stool room, before being formally outdoored to the public. The rites were supervised by the Prampram Stool Father, Numo Osabu Abbey IV, and elders from the three Royal Gates of the Annor We Royal Family, Abbey Doku Mansro We, Kwei Opletu We, and Tetteh Djan Larbi Agbo We.

The colorful outdooring ceremony drew dozens of natives and elders, who cheered and welcomed the new Chief Priest as he was paraded through the streets of Prampram before being formally presented to the public.

Known in private life as Mr. Annertey Abbey, a businessman, Numo Annertey Osabu II pledged to use his new office to foster unity and serve as a spiritual conduit between the people and their ancestors for the progress of the Prampram Traditional Area.

In his address, the Paramount Stool Father, Numo Osabu Abbey, admonished the new Chief Priest to uphold the dignity of the sacred office and perform his duties in line with established customs and traditions. He further cautioned him against any acts that could bring disrepute to the Annor We Royal Family or the Prampram Paramountcy.

The installation marks a significant milestone in restoring spiritual leadership within the Prampram Paramount Area after years of vacancy.