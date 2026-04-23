NUGS Petitions Rent Authority Over Student Housing Exploitation

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has moved to formally challenge what it describes as widespread abuse of rent regulations around tertiary institutions, announcing the submission of a petition to the Rent Control Department and the Ministry of Works and Housing on Thursday.

NUGS President Rashid Ibrahim, speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on April 23, 2026, said the petition demands strict enforcement of Ghana’s rent laws, particularly provisions under the Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), which require rent officers to assess and approve any adjustments before landlords can raise prices. He said some landlords around university campuses are imposing arbitrary increases and overcharging students without seeking the required regulatory approval.

“You cannot just stand up and say because of inflation you are increasing rent,” he said, stressing that the law imposes a clear process that must be followed before any price increase can be enforced.

Ibrahim said the accommodation crisis has reached a point where students are being charged as much as GHC7,000 per occupant in overcrowded rooms, often with no improvement in living conditions. He described the situation as clear extortion and noted that some landlords are threatening students who attempt to report the abuse with eviction, which he said has discouraged complaints and allowed violations to continue unchecked.

NUGS said it had already engaged the Rent Control Department informally but concluded that a formal petition was necessary to compel regulatory action as prescribed under existing law. The union also warned that if authorities do not respond, it is prepared to pursue legal action, advocate for more rent courts and magistrates, and launch a public campaign to identify landlords who are flouting the law.

Ibrahim said the accommodation crisis is no longer just a welfare issue but is actively disrupting access to education, with some students deferring admission or changing institutions because they cannot afford private hostel fees near their chosen schools.

NUGS says it will continue to engage housing authorities and will use all available legal channels until the concerns of students are addressed.