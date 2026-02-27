NTESO Gets Boost With New Cassava Processing Factory

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, on Thursday February 26, 2026 commissioned a Cassava Processing Factory at Nteso in the Fanteakwa North District. The factory, built at a cost of GH¢446,974.90, will process cassava into gari, create jobs and boost the local economy. The project was a collaboration between the Fanteakwa North District Assembly and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

‎The Minister said commissioning the factory marks a significant milestone in the economic transformation of he district and the region at large because it will address challenges faced by the cassava farmers in the area and its environs, such as post-harvest losses and price instability.

‎She expressed optimism that the factory will opened the door for the youth of Nteso in the area of jobs, income, industrial growth, and economic empowerment. Mrs Awatey also emphasized the importance of value addition and said by adding value to raw cassava through processing into finished products they will be shifting from subsistence production to agribusiness and ensuring the transformation of agriculture into a profitable enterprise.

‎She urged the community to support the factory’s success and increase production to feed the district and beyond. She commended the Assembly and UNCDF for their collaboration in making the project a reality.