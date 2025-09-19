NSS Personnel Urged Embrace Entrepreneurship Amid Youth Crisis

National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel nationwide have been challenged to leverage career fairs, entrepreneurship programs, and volunteerism as critical pathways to employment amid Ghana’s persistent youth unemployment crisis, which affects over 32% of young adults aged 15-24 years.

The urgent call emerged during an X-Space Live session hosted by The High Street Journal in partnership with Axis Human Capital, bringing together students, Human Resources (HR) experts, and young professionals to address career readiness challenges facing Ghana’s expanding graduate population entering national service.

Nii Otinkorang, Human Resource expert at Axis Human Capital, characterized career fairs and entrepreneurship programs as essential tools for developing critical thinking, meaningful volunteerism, and resilience among NSS personnel. These qualities represent what employers value most in Ghana’s increasingly competitive job market.

The initiative gains urgency as Ghana’s overall unemployment rate declined to 13.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, creating 409,000 new jobs, while youth joblessness remains alarmingly high at levels that continue threatening social stability and economic development across the country.

Papa Kofi, a graduate from Academic University preparing for national service, described the career development initiative as transformative, viewing national service as a platform to gain real-world experience and begin building sustainable career foundations rather than merely fulfilling mandatory civic duty.

The session highlighted NSS’s ongoing initiatives including comprehensive career fairs and a two-year entrepreneurship development program designed to support graduates with innovation skills, leadership development, and self-employment capabilities essential for navigating Ghana’s evolving economic landscape.

Experts emphasized that national service should function as strategic orientation into professional environments rather than temporary civic obligation. They urged NSS management to create additional orientation sessions helping personnel adapt to organizational cultures and expectations, particularly in industries demanding creativity and advanced problem-solving capabilities.

Three critical preparation areas emerged for NSS personnel: developing analytical skills for real-time problem solving, utilizing national service opportunities to build transferable competencies while contributing meaningfully to society, and cultivating mental resilience necessary for adapting and thriving in challenging professional environments.

Otinkorang specifically urged NSS personnel to embrace volunteerism, noting that voluntary community engagement often distinguishes candidates during recruitment processes. Employers actively seek evidence of initiative, with volunteering demonstrating proactivity, commitment, and openness to professional growth opportunities.

The career development session addressed broader challenges facing Ghana’s graduate employment transition, as over 150,000 service personnel await 2025 postings following recent administrative changes to the NSS portal system under President John Mahama’s administration.

Recent World Bank analysis identified agribusiness, entrepreneurship, apprenticeships, construction, tourism, and sports as key sectors offering increased employment opportunities for Ghanaian youth, aligning with NSS career development focus areas and national economic diversification strategies.

Ghana’s 2025 Career Fair initiative specifically targets workforce trends including digital transformation through Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, remote work capabilities, digital literacy development, skilled labor mobility, ethical migration opportunities, entrepreneurship development, startup ecosystems, and green jobs within sustainable economy frameworks.

The partnership between The High Street Journal and Axis Human Capital reflects growing recognition that bridging education-employment gaps requires collaborative approaches involving media organizations, HR specialists, educational institutions, and government agencies committed to youth development programming.

Organizers pledged continued platform creation enabling young people to engage directly with industry professionals, develop entrepreneurial capabilities, and position themselves strategically for evolving job market demands requiring increased technical skills and adaptive thinking capabilities.

NSS personnel face particular challenges as Ghana’s youth unemployment rate of 32.8% significantly exceeds the national average, with northern regions experiencing even higher rates that contribute to security vulnerabilities and social instability requiring urgent intervention through comprehensive career development initiatives.

Looking ahead, these career development interventions represent critical components of Ghana’s broader youth employment strategy, as government policies promote job creation through infrastructure development, industry growth support, and foreign direct investment attraction designed to absorb the country’s expanding educated workforce.

The emphasis on entrepreneurship development aligns with Ghana’s strategic economic transformation goals, as policymakers recognize that traditional employment sectors cannot absorb the increasing numbers of graduates requiring alternative pathways to economic participation and professional fulfillment.