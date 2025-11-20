NSLC & Awards 2026 Launched in Accra, Sets Ambitious Agenda for Redefining Sales Excellence

Organizers of the National Sales Leaders Conference and Awards (NSLC) have officially launched the 2026 edition of the landmark event, reaffirming their commitment to elevating the sales profession and strengthening Ghana’s commercial ecosystem.

The conference, themed “Redefining Sales Excellence for Today’s Dynamic Market,” will take place from June 17 to 19, 2026, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) and the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel.

The event is spearheaded by Core Event Solutions, with strong backing from MGA Consulting Ghana Ltd.

Delivering the keynote address, Michael Abbiw, President of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) and CEO of MGA Consulting, emphasized the critical yet often unrecognized role sales professionals play in the national economy.

“Sales Professionals Are the

Backbone of the Economy”

Abbiw described salespeople as the “commercial backbone” of Ghana’s economy, noting that they are the first to feel market shifts and the first to absorb business pressures in times of expansion or contraction.

“We are the ones that keep customers engaged. We are the ones that keep revenue flowing,” he said. “Whatever billions the National Insurance Commission is recording as premiums, this is a result of salespeople. Yet too often, the magnitude of our contribution is understated.”

He added that despite their impact across industries — from FMCGs to real estate — Ghana lacks national platforms

that meaningfully recognize and reward sales professionals. The NSLC, he said, was created to fill that gap and to uplift the standards of sales performance, leadership, and professionalism.

Why NSLC 2025 Was Postponed

Addressing the postponement of the 2025 edition, Abbiw explained that the decision was strategic and sensitive to national circumstances, including the period of national mourning following a helicopter crash that claimed lives.

“The vision outgrew the timelines,” he said. “We refused to deliver a conference that was rushed or diluted. Our partners deserved better.”

He revealed that sponsors, including Fidelity Bank—initially a silver sponsor—opted not to withdraw their funds when the event was postponed. “They told us, ‘Keep the money, restrategize, and come back. We believe in the brand.’”

A Bigger, Bolder Conference for 2026

Organizers expect the 2026 NSLC to host at least 2,000 sales leaders and professionals, making it one of the largest gatherings of sales practitioners in West Africa.

The conference will feature 25 sessions, including:

 14 panel discussions

 Workshops

 Specialized seminars on sales enablement, sales leadership, negotiation, sector-specific selling, and branding

Abbiw disclosed that next year’s event will introduce product-launch opportunities for companies seeking visibility before a large audience of sales influencers.

“This is more than a conference. It is a national call for sales excellence,” he said. “Every participant will leave better prepared, better connected, and better positioned to drive growth in their organizations.”

Introducing Ghana’s First National Sales Awards

For the first time, the 2026 edition will include the National Sales Awards, scheduled for June 19 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel.

The awards will feature 29 categories, including:

 15 industry-based awards

 11 general awards

 3 special recognition awards

Abbiw stressed that the awards will not be bought or given out casually. A multi-industry panel of judges will design

rigorous selection criteria to ensure the awards maintain the highest standards of integrity.

“We will be honouring individuals and organizations that build strong sales cultures, invest in salespeople, and develop systems that elevate the broader market,” he said.

NIC Calls for Better Protection for Sales Agents

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Abiba Zakariah, the National Insurance Commission (NIC) commended salespeople, especially those in the life insurance sector, for expanding access to insurance.

She, however, raised concerns about the precarious conditions many insurance sales agents face.

“A lot of our salespeople don’t have fixed contracts. Whatever they earn is based on how much they sell,” she said. “Most contracts lack clear end-of-service benefits, and many disputes end up at our office.”

Dr. Zakariah also urged the industry to prepare for disruptions from emerging “insurtech” applications, describing them as both a challenge and an opportunity.

GNCCI Urges Businesses to Invest in Sales Teams

In an interview, Kabutey Caesar, National Treasurer of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), said sales units must be viewed as core strategic assets rather than peripheral departments.

“Sales builds trust between companies and clients,” he said. “Management must provide the tools, coaching and encouragement sales teams need to deliver. Without that, the bottom line collapses.”

He encouraged member firms to sponsor their sales teams to attend the conference to gain new insights, techniques and skills for navigating today’s dynamic market environment.

’The Marketplace Is Changing

— Sales Leaders Must Evolve’

Abbiw, in a separate interview, highlighted the richness of next year’s program, stressing its importance for both public- and private-sector players.

“With 2,000 sales leaders in one space, brands can promote their solutions, launch new products and engage decision-makers,” he said. “No matter how good your product is, without capable salespeople who understand the environment, you simply won’t thrive.”

He emphasized that the role of salespeople is central to Ghana’s economic ambitions — from the 24-hour economy to SME expansion and

revenue mobilization.

“Factories and infrastructure mean nothing if markets are not activated,” he said. “Sales professionals open markets. They drive revenues that fund public services and national development.”

A Call to Action

With Ghana experiencing declining inflation, stabilizing economic conditions and renewed investor confidence, Abbiw said strengthening the country’s sales force is more important than ever.

“To our corporate partners: if you want visibility, partner with us. If you want to influence tomorrow’s leaders, align with us,” he said.

“As we gather from June 17 to 19 next year, a new chapter for sales begins. Together, let us raise the standard and shape Ghana’s sales future.”

By Kingsley Asiedu

This report was filed for NewsGhanaOnline as part of the coverage of the official launch of the National Sales Leaders Conference & Awards 2026.