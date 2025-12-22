Nsawam–Adoagyiri MP Cuts Sod for Modern Health Facility at Ankwa Dobro

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam–Adoagyiri, Hon. Frank Anor Dompreh, has cut the sod for the construction of a modern Community-based Health Planning (CHP) compound and health centre for the chiefs and people of Ankwa Dobro, marking a major boost to healthcare delivery in the area.

The facility, which is expected to be completed within three months, will include a maternity unit, laboratory, and a two-bedroom self-contained accommodation for nurses.

The project is aimed at addressing the growing healthcare needs of the community, which is one of the most populous electoral areas in the constituency.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, Hon. Dompreh noted that despite its large population, Ankwa Dobro currently has only one health facility—a CHP compound—making the new project both necessary and timely.

“This area has the population, and it is prudent to establish major facilities here to cater for everyone,” the MP said. “I want to leave a legacy so that when I am no more an MP, there will be a clear footprint of development here.”

He explained that the decision to site the project in Ankwa Dobro was based on strategic planning rather than favoritism. According to him, development interventions must be guided by need, population size, and long-term impact.

Hon. Dompreh also announced plans to construct a brand-new library in another community within the constituency, stressing the importance of education and learning infrastructure. “We have brilliant students here, and they deserve facilities that will help them reach their full potential,” he added.

The Chief of Ankwa Dobro, Nana Kwame Antiri Ankwa III, expressed deep appreciation to the MP for the project, describing it as unprecedented in the community’s history. He assured Hon. Dompreh of the chiefs’ and people’s full support to ensure the successful completion of the health facility.

“Whatever we will do to help and support you is assured,” the chief said. “What you are doing here in Dobro is something we have not seen before.”

Nana Kwame Antiri Ankwa III also appealed to the MP to consider completing the Astro Turf park in the community and expressed optimism that the health facility project would pave the way for additional government infrastructure, including a police station.

He urged residents to rally behind the MP and support all ongoing and future development projects, noting that such initiatives were not only for the benefit of Dobro but for national development as a whole.

The project forms part of Hon. Dompreh’s broader development agenda aimed at improving healthcare, education, and social infrastructure across the Nsawam–Adoagyiri Constituency.