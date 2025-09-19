NSA Partners UN Agency Against Food Crisis

The National Service Authority (NSA) has signed a strategic partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to mobilize Ghana’s youth in combating the country’s escalating food security crisis, which has affected over 2 million people since 2025.

NSA Director-General Ruth Dela Seddoh announced during negotiations with WFP representatives that the Authority’s Youth-in-Agric initiative will become a cornerstone of President John Mahama’s Feed Ghana Programme, positioning NSA as the central government agency coordinating youth agricultural deployment nationwide.

The partnership emerges as Ghana faces its worst food insecurity levels since 2017, with food insecurity almost doubling to over 2 million people compared to the same period in 2024. The northern and transition zones, comprising just 28% of Ghana’s population, account for 56% of all food-insecure citizens, highlighting the crisis’s geographic concentration.

Seddoh emphasized that NSA’s agricultural policy framework prioritizes young women while providing comprehensive agribusiness training to national service personnel. The initiative directly supports the government’s ambitious Feed Ghana Programme, officially launched by President John Dramani Mahama on April 12th, 2025 to reduce Ghana’s $2 billion annual food import bill.

Deputy Director-General for Finance and Administration Fuseni Donkor outlined NSA’s commitment to meeting agricultural production targets across farms nationwide, specifically supporting the School Feeding Programme and Ghana Buffer Stock Company operations. These targets align with the Feed Ghana Programme’s major government initiative aimed at boosting food production, reducing the country’s dependence on imports, and creating jobs.

The WFP praised NSA’s framework alignment with international food security objectives and committed to strengthening graduate training programs while advancing agricultural transformation. This endorsement validates NSA’s strategic positioning within Ghana’s agricultural restructuring efforts under Mahama’s administration.

The collaboration represents a significant evolution in national service deployment, transforming traditional assignments into strategic economic interventions. Previous NSA programs primarily focused on education and health sectors, but the agricultural emphasis reflects government recognition that food security requires urgent youth mobilization.

Ghana’s food crisis stems from multiple factors including climate-induced production shortfalls, post-harvest losses, and inadequate storage infrastructure. The Feed Ghana Programme offers new hope to farmers, agripreneurs by addressing these systemic challenges through comprehensive agricultural transformation.

The Youth-in-Agric initiative specifically targets agribusiness skill development, moving beyond traditional farming to encompass value chain management, food processing, and agricultural technology applications. This approach responds to growing recognition that sustainable food security requires modern agricultural practices and entrepreneurial capabilities among young people.

NSA’s expanded mandate reflects broader governmental strategic thinking about national service effectiveness. Rather than temporary youth employment, the Authority now functions as a critical agricultural human resource development agency, channeling graduate energy into sectors requiring urgent capacity building.

The partnership timing coincides with Ghana’s agricultural season preparations and the government’s intensified focus on import substitution. The programme prioritizes key commodities critical to food security, import substitution, and industrial development including industrial crops: cocoa, mango, oil palm, cotton, cashew alongside livestock development.

International recognition through WFP partnership validates Ghana’s agricultural transformation approach while providing access to global best practices and technical expertise. The UN agency’s involvement signals confidence in Ghana’s commitment to addressing food security through youth engagement and systematic agricultural modernization.

Looking ahead, NSA’s agricultural integration represents a policy innovation that could influence other African countries facing similar food security challenges. The model demonstrates how national service programs can address immediate crisis needs while building long-term agricultural capacity.

The success of this partnership will depend heavily on implementation effectiveness, adequate resource allocation, and sustained political commitment to agricultural transformation. Early results from pilot programs suggest significant potential for scaling up youth agricultural engagement across Ghana’s sixteen regions.

This NSA-WFP collaboration positions Ghana strategically within regional food security initiatives while addressing domestic challenges through innovative youth mobilization strategies that could become templates for broader African agricultural development efforts.