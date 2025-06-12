NPP’s Planned Apology to Mahama Sparks Criticism from Political Analyst

Political scientist Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante has dismissed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) consideration of an apology to President John Dramani Mahama for past derogatory remarks by its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi.

Speaking on the matter, Asah-Asante asserted that Ghanaians have already delivered their verdict by overwhelmingly supporting Mahama’s return to power despite previous attacks.

“The people have spoken through the ballot box,” he said. “After all the insults and attempts to discredit him, the electorate has chosen Mahama. An apology now is meaningless.” His comments came in response to revelations by Effiduase-Asokore MP Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, who confirmed on Channel One TV’s Face to Face that senior NPP figures were preparing to apologize formally for Wontumi’s statements.

Dr. Afriyie also alleged possible political motives behind Wontumi’s ongoing investigation by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for suspected financial offenses, though he provided no evidence linking Mahama to the probe. The NPP’s internal divisions have become increasingly visible as the party grapples with its electoral defeat and the fallout from past rhetoric.

Ghana’s political climate remains charged, with historical tensions between the NPP and Mahama’s camp continuing to shape public discourse ahead of future elections.