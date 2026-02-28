NPP’s Own Kabiru Tells Mahama: Stop Blaming Us and Fix the Cocoa Sector

Walewale Member of Parliament Dr Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama has delivered an unusually pointed rebuke to the Mahama administration, telling the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to drop its blame campaign against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and focus entirely on rescuing cocoa farmers from mounting financial hardship.

The NPP lawmaker’s remarks stand out in a political environment that has largely divided along partisan lines, with the NDC attributing the cocoa sector’s current crisis to NPP-era mismanagement and the NPP insisting the government has had more than a year to fix whatever it inherited.

Dr Kabiru said the NDC went into the December 2024 elections presenting itself as the party with all the answers to Ghana’s cocoa challenges. Now in government, he argued, the administration has demonstrated that governing is significantly harder than promising, and that continuing to point fingers at its predecessor is becoming an obstacle to finding real solutions.

The Walewale MP has been one of the few voices from the Minority benches who has consistently appealed for the cocoa debate to transcend partisan politics. Speaking in Parliament on February 17, 2026, he described the situation facing Ghana’s more than one million cocoa farmers as a national emergency. “This is not a southern issue or a northern issue, it’s a national issue. We are facing a national emergency,” he said at the time, urging members on both sides of the aisle to resist the temptation to politicise farmer hardship.

He also warned then that Ghana risked experiencing the so-called resource curse, a phenomenon in which countries rich in natural resources fail to translate that wealth into broad-based economic growth. He called it unacceptable for a country endowed with both gold and cocoa to be recording losses from the sale of either.

His latest remarks press the government harder, suggesting that the passage of nearly three weeks since the controversial producer price cut has not produced adequate relief for farmers and that political posturing is crowding out policy action.

The cocoa producer price was slashed from GH¢3,625 to GH¢2,587 per 64-kilogram bag on February 12, 2026, a cut of approximately 28.6 percent that the government attributed to falling global prices and the unwillingness of international buyers to purchase Ghana’s cocoa at uncompetitive rates. The decision drew immediate and sustained criticism from the NPP Minority, cocoa farmer groups, and civil society, while the government has defended the move as a necessary structural correction supported by broader sector reforms.

The Licensed Cocoa Buyers Association of Ghana (LCBAG) separately appealed on Saturday for a government bailout to settle the $750 million its members owe commercial banks, adding fresh urgency to the timeline for resolving what has become one of the most politically charged economic disputes of President John Dramani Mahama’s second term.