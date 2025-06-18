NPP’s Opposition Performance Deemed Lackluster in Mid-Year Review

The Ghana Academic Professional Forum has issued a critical evaluation of the New Patriotic Party’s first five months in opposition, awarding the party a modest 4.3/10 score for its post-election performance.

UPSA finance professor Isaac Boadi, presenting the findings in Accra, characterized the NPP as “strong in Parliament but absent on policy,” warning the party risks political irrelevance without a clear alternative agenda.

The independent assessment applied a 100-point scoring system across seven key areas, with the NPP scoring highest (16/20) for parliamentary oversight but faltering in policy development and public engagement. “Loud parliamentary protests don’t equate to effective opposition leadership,” Boadi noted, contrasting the NPP’s performance with international benchmarks including the U.S. Republican Party and UK Labour Party.

While acknowledging the NPP’s successful reorganization of some regional structures (10/15), researchers highlighted the absence of substantive policy alternatives (3/10) and weak public mobilization efforts (4/10) as critical vulnerabilities. The report comes as political analysts note declining NPP visibility in grassroots constituencies, with the party yet to articulate a cohesive post-government identity beyond criticizing the ruling administration.

The forum’s intervention marks the first structured evaluation of Ghana’s opposition dynamics since the 2024 elections, establishing an academic framework for assessing democratic accountability between electoral cycles. With 34 months remaining until the next polls, the NPP faces mounting pressure to transition from electoral losers to effective government-in-waiting.