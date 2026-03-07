NPP’s March Registration Drive Descends Into Chaos in Tarkwa-Nsuaem

The New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s ongoing nationwide polling station membership registration exercise has been marred by confusion, allegations of procedural violations, and near-violent confrontations in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region, raising fresh questions about internal discipline in one of the party’s most contested strongholds.

The NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, announced last month that the membership registration exercise would run from March 1 to 31, 2026, as part of a broader internal elections roadmap that will culminate in constituency-level polls. However, the implementation of that directive in Tarkwa-Nsuaem has been anything but orderly.

Party members and local coordinators say some electoral area coordinators have refused to use the official polling station albums prescribed by the national leadership, resorting instead to ordinary exercise books to record names. Many members have strongly resisted this, arguing it compromises the transparency of the process. The resistance has escalated into confrontations in several communities across the constituency.

At Nkanponasi, a dispute over who had lawful custody of the official register reportedly degenerated into a physical altercation. Similar flashpoints were recorded at Nsuaem, Tarkwa Banso, Layout, Lowcost, and several other polling stations.

Further fuelling the tensions are allegations that the constituency secretary distributed registration booklets to a circle of personally preferred individuals, bypassing recognised electoral area coordinators and polling station chairmen. Party members say this has created deep suspicion at the grassroots, with many fearing the exercise is being used to tilt internal power dynamics ahead of future contests.

The situation in Tarkwa-Nsuaem is not without precedent. The constituency has been simmering since 2025, when a secret registration exercise similarly triggered near-physical confrontations, with members loyal to a prospective 2028 parliamentary candidate allegedly excluded from the process. The constituency chairman, Benjamin Assabill, denied authorising that earlier exercise, adding another layer of uncertainty around the legitimacy of registration activities in the area.

Party observers within the constituency are calling on the NPP national leadership to intervene without delay, enforce adherence to the official guidelines, and restore confidence among grassroots members. They warn that without urgent corrective action, the growing frustration risks fracturing party unity ahead of the 2028 electoral cycle.