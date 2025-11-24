NPP’s Kpandai Victory Tossed — Court Orders Fresh Election

The NPP has been handed a stinging rebuke after the Tamale High Court nullified the December 2024 parliamentary election in Kpandai. Justice Emmanuel Brew Plange ruled that widespread irregularities in 41 polling stations compromised the integrity of the vote, forcing the Electoral Commission to organize a rerun within 30 days.

Daniel Nsala Wakpal, the NDC candidate and former MP for Kpandai, successfully argued that the parliamentary election results were riddled with errors and procedural violations. He pointed to inconsistencies in the FORM 8A pink sheets and other electoral documents, arguing that the irregularities directly affected the outcome in favor of NPP’s Matthew Nyindam.

The ruling exposes critical flaws in the way the NPP conducted its campaign and election monitoring in the constituency, highlighting lapses that may cost the party its parliamentary seat. Observers have noted that the court’s decision undermines public confidence in the party’s ability to secure clean victories, a blow that could reverberate in other contested constituencies ahead of future elections.

With the rerun looming, the NPP faces the difficult task of restoring credibility and ensuring transparency to retain its support base in Kpandai — a challenge that now appears steep and urgent.