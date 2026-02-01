NPP’s Frank Mireku Ahemah Employment Scam Saga:Another Victim Emerges, Drags Him To Court

A former local governance expert and 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the New Abirem Constituency in the Eastern Region, Mr Frank Mireku Ahemah, has been dragged to court by a Tamale-based businessman, Mr Zakaria Iddrisu, for allegedly defrauding him of GH¢30,000 under false pretences to secure employment for ten people at the Ghana Audit Service.

Mr Iddrisu explained that he is one of about sixty (60) individuals Mr Mireku Ahemah has allegedly defrauded of a total amount of GH¢620,000.

According to him, he was among several job seekers who paid monies to Mr Frank Mireku Ahemah through one Mr Ferguson Tay to secure employment in the Local Government Service.

He stated that aside from the Local Government Service, Mr Mireku Ahemah informed him that he also had opportunities at the Ghana Audit Service and asked him to bring ten people who would be willing to pay GH¢30,000 each.

He said each individual was required to make an initial down payment of GH¢10,000, amounting to a total of GH¢100,000, with the promise that appointment letters would be issued within two weeks.

Mr Iddrisu noted that he managed to mobilise the money, which was paid into Mr Mireku Ahemah’s Ghana Commercial Bank account around August 20, 2024.

“My current money left with him is GH¢13,500.00 after we signed terms of statements which he agreed to pay by 31st December, 2025. But he didn’t pay up till now,” he stated.

According to Mr Iddrisu, after the payment was made, Mr Mireku Ahemah began giving excuses after failing to deliver on the promised deadline.

Mr Iddrisu expressed shock over Mr Mireku Ahemah’s denial in an interview with this journalist, where he claimed that none of the job seekers knew him and accused Mr Ferguson Tay of attempting to malign him.

“We have met before in Koforidua. On this issue, I even have a selfie picture of us together and a recording of him acknowledging that he took the money from Mr Tay and took full responsibility,” Mr Iddrisu clarified.

He further stated that the Ghana Audit Service employment scam case is currently before the court.

“I reported Mr Mireku Ahemah to the police in Tamale. He was contacted and charged with defrauding by false pretences.

He made some payments amounting to GH¢70,000, so I withdrew the criminal case at the time. However, when he stopped complying, I proceeded to court with a civil case,” Mr Iddrisu reaffirmed.

Mr Iddrisu said he has submitted valid documents to support his claims of fraud allegedly perpetrated by Mr Mireku Ahemah.

He described Mr Mireku Ahemah as a confident trickster and an opportunist.

Mr Iddrisu has denied claimed by Mr Mireku Ahemahthat it was Mr Ferguson Tay who has been going around collecting money from people.

He clarified that it was Mr Mireku Ahemah who collaborated with Mr Ferguson to look for people to help them secure employment in the Local Government Service.

“Mr Mireku Ahemah never mentioned the actual person he claimed gave him the job slots. He always mentioned the Head of Service, but according to the Personal Assistant to the Head of Service, the Head of Service had no knowledge of any such arrangement,” Mr Iddrisu noted.

When contacted for his side of the story, Mr Mireku Ahemah admitted to collecting money from Mr. Iddrisu via Mr. Fergerson Tay for a job-securing arrangement.

He told the journalist that employment deal failed to materialize.

According to Mr. Ahemah, he has started of refunding the money to Mr. Iddrisu to restore peace.