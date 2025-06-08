NPP’s Daaku Tells Special Prosecutor to “Stop Drama” in Ofori-Atta Case

New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications member Ellen Ama Daaku has launched a sharp critique against Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, demanding he “stop the drama” and pursue formal charges if evidence exists against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s The Forum Saturday, Daaku dismissed the OSP’s public declaration of Ofori-Atta as a “fugitive” and its INTERPOL red alert as theatrics.

“If he really thinks the man has done something wrong, then gather your evidence and go to court. As we speak now, has Ofori-Atta even been charged with anything?” Daaku challenged. She characterized Agyebeng’s approach as a “distraction” and “misuse of prosecutorial authority,” bluntly adding: “He is becoming a bit stale. We are losing interest.”

The OSP is investigating Ofori-Atta for alleged corruption-related offenses during his ministerial tenure and claims he repeatedly ignored interrogation requests. Daaku countered that Ofori-Atta’s documented illness invalidates the “fugitive” label: “Medicine is not your field of expertise. You are a lawyer. If the man says he is sick and has provided medical proof, why are we now branding him a fugitive?”

She further questioned whether the OSP’s public posture aligns with its mandate, implying Agyebeng is prioritizing media attention over judicial process: “Are we trying to be taken seriously or not?” Daaku’s remarks amplify NPP concerns about the OSP’s methods, following similar criticism by colleague Bernard Owiredu Donkor earlier the same day.