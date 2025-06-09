NPP’s Coka Advocates Police Voting Rights for IGP Selection

A prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (Chairman Coka), has proposed allowing police personnel to vote for Ghana’s Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He argues this reform would prevent the IGP from becoming overly aligned with sitting governments.

Coka expressed these views while addressing the unresolved parliamentary declaration in Ablekuma North Constituency.

In a social media post, he stated: “I was saddened when the Minority marched to petition the IGP over Ablekuma North’s undeclared results. If police can’t secure the EC to declare a winner, perhaps they should have a say in who leads them. The people deserve parliamentary representation.”

Currently, Ghana’s President appoints the IGP under constitutional provisions. The most recent appointment saw Christian Tetteh Yohuno sworn in as the 31st IGP on March 14, 2025.

Coka’s proposal highlights growing calls for institutional reforms to enhance police independence and electoral integrity.