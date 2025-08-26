NPP’s Bryan Acheampong calls for dignified flagbearer contest

Amidst a heated internal campaign, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has issued a passionate plea for unity and discipline, condemning the spread of falsehoods and personal attacks against him.

In a public statement titled “A Call to Unity and Discipline in Our Internal Contest,” the Member of Parliament for Abetifi constituency in the Eastern Region acknowledged he has faced a “barrage of attacks” designed to question his character.

“Falsehoods have been spread about me. Fake materials have been shared to question my character,” the statement read.

Despite this, Dr. Acheampong stated his focus remains on restoration, not retaliation. He framed the ongoing contest as one of “ideas, of leadership, and of vision of power in focus,” which must be treated with respect.

He directly called on his supporters to avoid contributing to the divisive atmosphere. “I respectfully call on all who support me to refrain from intemperate language, personal attacks, and the circulation of false materials. Let us not mirror the tactics we seek to rise above,” he urged.

Positioning his campaign as a broader movement, the presidential hopeful declared, “We are building something far greater than a campaign. We are building a movement to unite and rebuild our beloved New Patriotic Party.”

The statement concluded with a call for dignified conduct, asking that words be used to heal, actions to inspire, and that the behaviour of all reflect the future they wish to lead.